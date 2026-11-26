ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended this evening the third day of competitions at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race 2026, which features thousands of camels owned by citizens of the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and continues until 1st December.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour watched several competitions and main races in the Laqaya category, held over a distance of 5 kilometres during the evening session at the southern track of Al Wathba Camel Racetrack in Abu Dhabi.

The competitions were also attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, alongside senior officials and camel owners from the UAE and other GCC countries.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour attended a luncheon hosted by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan at his majlis in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of sponsors and strategic partners of the Sheikh Zayed Festival and leading camel owners from across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour exchanged cordial conversations with attendees, discussing the importance of camel racing and the significant role of the Zayed Grand Prize Camel Race in strengthening the standing and prominence of this heritage sport, with the event ranking among the region’s leading festivals thanks to its continued success at all levels.

The participants praised the UAE leadership’s extensive support for this traditional sport and the valuable prizes offered, which have helped establish camel racing as one of the country’s leading sporting disciplines.

Camel owners expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mansour for his continued support and follow-up, stressing that his regular attendance at competitions has provided a strong incentive and directly contributed to developing the sport and preserving its rich heritage.