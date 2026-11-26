ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- WorldSkills Asia has announced the admission of Australia, Syria and Vanuatu, bringing its membership to 33 countries, and the election of two board members during its 10th General Assembly, held in Dili, Timor-Leste, from 18th to 20th November.

Established in Abu Dhabi with the support of the UAE leadership, the UAE-based organisation has expanded from five founding members – the UAE, Thailand, Korea, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei – to 33 countries, advancing regional cooperation in technical and vocational skills development.

WorldSkills Asia enjoys the support of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, who patronised its competition in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Founder and President of WorldSkills Asia, said regional competitions enable young people to demonstrate their skills, promote knowledge exchange and support the development of technical and vocational education and training systems, preparing young people for technological transformations and evolving labour market requirements.

The General Assembly elected two vice-presidents from Thailand and Japan, responsible for external affairs and competitions, respectively.

Hosted by the National Institute for Workforce Development (INDMO) at Palm Springs Hotel, the meetings brought together member country delegations, representatives of WorldSkills International and industry partners.