ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council, officially launched the CyberGen Ambassadors initiative as part of CyberE71 and Shabab AI. The launch was marked by the successful delivery of its inaugural cybersecurity sessions during Innovation Month, as part of UAE Innovates.

The inaugural sessions brought together young participants over two days to strengthen their cybersecurity awareness, develop practical cyber skills and promote safe and responsible digital behaviour within their communities.

CyberGen Ambassadors aims to empower young people to become advocates for cybersecurity awareness, bringing together national cybersecurity expertise and youth engagement to establish a network of young cybersecurity ambassadors across the Emirates.

Through CyberE71 and Shabab AI, the initiative combines the expertise of the UAE Cyber Security Council in developing national cybersecurity capabilities with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council's efforts to empower and engage young people.

The initiative focuses on raising cybersecurity awareness among UAE youth and their communities, building a national network of young ambassadors, developing practical skills through training and mentorship, and encouraging responsible digital behaviour. Participants are encouraged to share their knowledge with peers, schools and communities and actively engage with national cybersecurity initiatives.

The successful delivery of the inaugural sessions marks an important milestone in the CyberGen Ambassadors initiative, reflecting the shared commitment of both councils to empowering the next generation, strengthening the UAE's cybersecurity culture and contributing to a safer and more resilient digital future.