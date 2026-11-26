ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Nasser Al-Attiyah survived late suspension damage to claim a second successive stage victory and take the overall lead, while a missed waypoint for Seth Quintero tightened the FIA world title fight with just one leg remaining.

On two wheels, Michael Docherty responded emphatically to his Leg 3 disappointment with a dominant victory, but Adrien Van Beveren retained control of the rally despite two crashes and will take a 1m57s advantage over Tosha Schareina into Friday, with the FIM world title also still very much in the balance.

Leg 4 Liwa Festival took the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge south from Madinat Zayed on a 353km loop, the only stage of the rally to start and finish at the same bivouac. The route included a 258km special towards the vast sand sea of the Rub’ Al Khali.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. The event is organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

After three days showcasing the variety of Abu Dhabi’s desert terrain, the penultimate leg brought the Desert Challenge back to the towering dunes of the Empty Quarter and the landscape that has defined the event for decades.

Starting just outside Madinat Zayed, competitors followed sandy tracks winding between the dunes, along routes used by local residents to reach their farms. After a short transfer, the special resumed deep in the Empty Quarter, where the biggest dunes of the day stood between the competitors and the finish.

Stretches of sabkha, or salt flat, offered brief respite before the next climb. In the steep dunes, the challenge was to carry enough momentum through soft sand while judging the line over crests that concealed the descent on the other side.

After winning Leg 3, Al-Attiyah had the dubious honour of opening the road on Thursday, but the five-time Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner showed little indication that the position was holding him back.

Al-Attiyah and co-driver Fabian Lurquin traded times with championship leader Quintero throughout the special as the Dacia crew steadily moved towards the overall lead.

On Friday, Leg 5 Abu Dhabi Sports Council takes the rally east from Madinat Zayed towards the finish in Al Ain.

The 379km route includes a 218km special through the massive dunes of Al Qua’a, where the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge held its Marathon Camp in 2025.

The final leg completes the rally’s crossing of the emirate and brings the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge back to the city where it began for the ceremonial finish and prize giving.

By the time the competitors reach Al Ain, the 2026 FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships will have their champions.

Car overall standings after Leg 4

1. Nasser Al-Attiyah (QAT) / Fabian Lurquin (BEL), The Dacia Sandriders, 10h 39m 05s

2. Henk Lategan (RSA) / Brett Cummings (RSA), Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC, +3m 01s

3. Sébastien Loeb (FRA) / Édouard Boulanger (FRA), The Dacia Sandriders, +3m 05s

4. Seth Quintero (USA) / Andrew Short (USA), Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC, +7m 16s

5. Lucas Moraes (BRA) / Pablo Moreno (ESP), The Dacia Sandriders, +11m 50s

Motorcycle overall standings after Leg 4

1. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Monster Energy Honda HRC, 11h 06m 39s

2. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Monster Energy Honda HRC, +1m 57s

3. Michael Docherty (RSA), Hero MotoSports Team Rally, +7m 12s

4. Daniel Sanders (AUS), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, +17m 01s

5. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, +21m 06s