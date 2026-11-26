ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A season of extraordinary drama will reach its conclusion this weekend as 13 SailGP teams contest the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

With Australia’s Bonds Flying Roos and Spain’s Los Gallos already qualified for Sunday’s US $2 million winner-takes-all Grand Final, the battle for the last remaining place is a straight fight between Swedish team Artemis and the U.S. SailGP Team.

Artemis, new to the global sail racing league in 2026, hold a seven-point advantage over their American rivals following last weekend’s Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World, and could become the first expansion team in SailGP history to reach the Grand Final in their debut season.

However, Taylor Canfield’s U.S. crew, who reignited their Championship challenge with two Grand Prix victories this season after finishing last in 2025, will be looking to produce one final comeback.

With Artemis and the U.S. SailGP Team drawn in the same group, the two Grand Final hopefuls will go head-to-head from the very first race, adding an extra layer of intensity to their qualification battle.

The U.S. must reach the Abu Dhabi Event Final and outscore Artemis by at least seven Championship points to snatch the last remaining Grand Final spot. A seventh-place finish or better will be enough for the Swedes to qualify, regardless of the American result.

Australia enter the weekend as the standout performers of 2026, having secured top spot in the Rolex SailGP Championship standings and the associated $400,000 bonus. Tom Slingsby’s crew are chasing a fourth Championship title, while Diego Botín’s Los Gallos are targeting their second.

The financial stakes are considerable. The Bonds Flying Roos are already guaranteed their most lucrative season in SailGP history, with a clean sweep in Abu Dhabi potentially taking their all-time bonus prize money earnings to $12.33 million. Los Gallos could finish 2026 with $4.72 million in bonus prize money, while Artemis could earn more than $3 million in their debut season.

Australia and Spain have been the standout performers of 2026, each recording nine Grand Prix podium finishes, with the Bonds Flying Roos claiming a season-leading five event victories to Los Gallos’ three.

Elsewhere, New Zealand’s Black Foils will be looking to build on their emotional victory last weekend in Dubai - their first of 2026 following a season disrupted by a major crash in Auckland in February.

Outgoing champions Emirates GBR will also be determined to finish on a high after their title defence came to an end in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi’s typically light and shifting winds will provide a demanding tactical test for the fleet, rewarding precise starting, intelligent racecourse positioning and efficient boat handling.

The weekend will feature two days of group racing, culminating in a four-boat Event Final to determine the winner of the Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix. Championship points will then be awarded, with the top three teams in the final season standings advancing to the US $2 million Grand Final.

Against the spectacular backdrop of Emirates Palace, the three teams will go head-to-head in a single, winner-takes-all race to determine who lifts the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship trophy and takes home the biggest prize in sailing.