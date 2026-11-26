SHARJAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Child Safety Organisation (CSO) has announced the launch of the “Nabaha” initiative, a three-year leadership and awareness programme that will select and train 36 students as ambassadors to promote child protection and safety among their peers, within their schools and across their communities. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. Nominations are now open to students attending private schools across the Emirate of Sharjah.

The initiative aims to empower children and adolescents to play an active role in child protection by equipping them with the knowledge, practical skills and media skills needed to become informed voices on child safety issues, positively influence their peers’ behaviour and contribute to safer, more supportive school environments.

CSO will select 36 ambassadors, divided equally between two age groups: 9 to 12 years (18 child ambassadors) and 13 to 15 years (18 adolescent ambassadors). Including adolescents allows the programme to draw on their ability to promote awareness before they enter university, helping to embed a culture of prevention and shared responsibility among students at every stage of their education.

The programme will include students with disabilities, taking individual differences into account when designing training pathways and learning methods to ensure equal opportunities and active participation.

Selected ambassadors will undergo comprehensive training covering key child safety issues, including digital safety and online risks, bullying, forms of abuse and how to report them, as well as road safety and the safe use of roads.

Beyond theoretical awareness, the programme will equip participants with practical skills to develop and deliver visual and interactive awareness content, and to design workshops, school activities and awareness campaigns that they lead themselves. These activities will strengthen a culture of prevention and shared responsibility within and beyond schools.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Organisation, said: “We believe that empowering children goes beyond protecting them; it also means giving them the confidence and space to be part of the solution. When we give children a voice that is heard and a meaningful role in raising awareness, we strengthen their sense of responsibility and their ability to positively influence those around them.

Protection messages have a greater impact when children and young people communicate them to their peers, as their communication is characterised by trust and closeness. This creates greater opportunities for understanding and makes these messages more relevant to their daily lives.”

Thureya Al Marzouqi, Head of Initiatives at the Child Safety Organisation, said: “The initiative offers parents an opportunity to involve their children in an experience that develops their skills and gives them an active role in promoting safety awareness among their peers. It welcomes students who are UAE nationals or residents with good conduct, strong public speaking and communication skills in both Arabic and English, and the ability to develop educational content suitable for the targeted age groups or deliver approved materials.”

She added: “Participation requires a commitment throughout the programme’s three-year duration, during which ambassadors will deliver a set number of awareness workshops in schools and community festivals through 2029. We look forward to attracting students to the programme, encouraging a spirit of competition among ambassadors in delivering awareness content to their peers, expanding the number of participating schools and increasing the programme’s capacity to accommodate more ambassadors.”

CSO explained that the nomination process begins with an application submitted through an online form circulated by the Sharjah Private Education Authority to the targeted schools during the pilot phase. A specialised committee will then review and screen applications, followed by an internal evaluation of candidates using an approved assessment model to select students capable of representing the initiative and achieving its objectives within schools and the wider community.

The “Nabaha” initiative forms part of CSO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen an integrated child protection system through partnerships with educational institutions and by empowering children themselves to become ambassadors for awareness and safety in their communities.