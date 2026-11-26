ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, met with Daniel Scioli, Argentina's Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Sports, and his accompanying delegation, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and coordinate efforts between the Council and relevant authorities in Argentina, in a manner that serves the best interests of children and supports the achievement of shared objectives in the fields of childhood and motherhood.

Al Falas emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise and successful experiences in developing policies, programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting children's rights, empowering them, and enhancing their well-being and quality of life.

During the meeting, held at the Council's headquarters, Al Falasi highlighted the Council's journey and achievements across various fields, particularly its efforts to develop strategic and operational plans to advance the motherhood and childhood sectors in the UAE, create a supportive environment for children and adolescents to thrive and reach their full potential, and showcase the Council's key initiatives and programmes.

Al Falasi also highlighted the community-based and awareness-raising projects and initiatives implemented by the Council in the areas of environmental protection, mental health, bullying prevention and volunteer work, as well as efforts to involve children and adolescents in issues that affect their present and future.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise to support international efforts in advancing children's welfare and reinforce partnerships aimed at providing children with a safe and sustainable environment, while implementing best practices in their care and empowerment.