DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the second Middle East edition of DOERS Summit Dubai 2026 successfully concluded at Dubai Digital Park. The summit was hosted by Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and member of DIEZ, in collaboration with The Doers Company, on 25 and 26 November.

The summit welcomed more than 6,000 attendees from 130 countries and featured over 100 speakers, alongside senior officials, business and technology leaders, startup founders and investors from around the world. Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration between global innovation ecosystems, expanding investment opportunities and strategic partnerships, and supporting the growth of startups and their expansion into regional and international markets.

The second and final day of the summit witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Holger Kohl, Acting Director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology. The agreement establishes a long-term strategic partnership between Dubai Silicon Oasis and the German institution to support the development of the research, development and innovation ecosystem at the zone and District IO. It also aims to strengthen capabilities in applied research and technology transfer and translate research outcomes into commercially viable solutions and products.

The collaboration will commence with a joint assessment of Dubai Silicon Oasis’s existing innovation ecosystem and the advanced technology requirements of businesses and key economic sectors. This will inform the development of strategic frameworks for research programmes, operational and governance models, and technology transfer mechanisms, while identifying priority areas for investment and research and development.

Cooperation will encompass feasibility studies, joint research projects, applied experiments and pilot projects across a range of future-focused sectors and technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, smart mobility, cybersecurity and 3D printing, alongside other emerging technologies. The partnership will also focus on developing research capabilities and talent through knowledge and expertise exchange programmes, researcher mobility and secondment opportunities, while exploring research funding opportunities from both the public and private sectors.

Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: "The partnerships signed during the summit reflect the commitment of DIEZ and its economic zones to developing an integrated ecosystem that connects scientific research with practical applications. This ecosystem provides businesses and innovators with an advanced environment to develop and test solutions and transform them into projects capable of growth and expansion. These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthen the emirate's competitiveness across future economy sectors."

He added: "The strong participation in the second edition of DOERS Summit Dubai reflects the confidence of the international investment community in Dubai's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as Dubai Silicon Oasis's role in fostering business growth and connecting companies with investors and strategic partners in global markets. This year's programme aimed to focus on the key considerations facing startup founders at different stages of their growth journey, from securing the right investment partners and accessing new markets to translating advanced technologies into commercially viable products."

Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric, said: “DOERS Summit Dubai reflects the kind of collaboration needed to turn ambitious ideas into real-world impact. Dubai has built an ecosystem where technology, entrepreneurship and industry come together to shape the next phase of growth. At Schneider Electric, we are proud to contribute to this momentum by helping build AI infrastructure that is ready for the future. With our regional headquarters, The NEST, located at Dubai Silicon Oasis, we are an active part of this ecosystem.”

Chadli added: “AI infrastructure needs power and cooling designed as one system, from grid to chip and chip to chiller. Our AI Factory model, showcased at the summit, brings these elements together for greater efficiency and resilience, from design through operation.”

Commenting on the summit's success, Stylianos Lambrou, Founder and CEO of The Doers Company, said: "The success of the second edition of DOERS Summit Dubai has further raised our ambitions for what can be developed and built in Dubai over the coming years. Over two days, startup founders from around the world presented their ventures and growth plans to investors and business leaders.

Discussions that began on the summit's stages continued through direct meetings, where both sides explored opportunities for funding, partnerships and expansion into new markets. Dubai and the summit have successfully created an environment for founders and investors to explore the steps they can take together to develop these ventures and support their growth."

Over two days, the summit featured a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, specialised sessions and interactive workshops, bringing together a wide range of experts and specialists on the main stage.

The Plaza stage at DOERS Summit Dubai 2026 hosted a series of dedicated talks examining how businesses can build the capabilities needed to compete in global markets. Speakers shared examples of companies that have leveraged Dubai as a launchpad for international expansion, while exploring the challenges founders encounter when introducing products across multiple markets. These included identifying the right distribution channels, tailoring the customer purchasing experience to local market needs, and developing pricing models that accommodate growing demand while sustaining business profitability.

As part of the DOERS Summit Dubai 2026 programme, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) at Dubai Silicon Oasis hosted Voice of the Oasis, a AI hackathon held in collaboration with ElevenLabs. The hackathon brought together 40 developers across nine teams. Seven teams-built voice interfaces for a humanoid robot, while two developed software-only solutions.

The teams tackled three challenges: guiding visitors through the building, providing concierge assistance in Arabic and English with the option to hand enquiries over to staff, and helping entrepreneurs navigate the process of setting up a business.

The workshops addressed a range of areas relevant to startup founders, from entering new markets to presenting their ventures to investors.

AI-focused workshops explored the technology's applications in service development, product discovery and decision-making.

The summit also featured an exhibition bringing together international and regional companies and startups. Participating companies represented a range of sectors, including computing, artificial intelligence, energy technologies, aviation and e-commerce. Live demonstrations allowed visitors to explore practical applications of emerging technologies, from autonomous drone deliveries and electric mobility to the integration of robotics into operational processes.