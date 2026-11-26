ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 15th anniversary SMK Tennis Tournament brought a unique financial education and friendly competition to its tournament in Abu Dhabi this November. Alongside the matches, participants followed market prices, made virtual trades and saw how their decisions played out. SouqView proudly took part as the virtual trading app partner for the investment competition organised by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group.

The tournament has brought together women from across the UAE and the wider GCC for its 15th anniversary edition, held from 6 to 20 November.

For SouqView app, the competition was an investment in the community and a practical expression of one of its core pillars: women’s empowerment. Working with real market prices and virtual funds gave participants room to experiment, ask questions, and see the consequences of their choices without risking their savings. The wider ambition is to help more women build the financial knowledge to make their own investment decisions and explore ways to build wealth and diversify their income over time.

Sheikha Shaikha bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Founder and Host of the SMK Tennis Tournament, said: "Since the beginning, our vision for SMK Tennis has been to build confidence, encourage leadership and create opportunities that extend beyond the tennis court. Financial literacy is a natural part of that journey. We are happy to give our participants a practical and engaging way to learn how markets work, and for helping more individuals feel empowered to make their own investment decisions through ADX and SouqView virtual Trading Competition"

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “At ADX, we believe a thriving market starts with an informed community. We extend our sincere gratitude to Sheikha Shaikha bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan for fostering greater financial literacy via the SMK Tennis Tournament. It gives participants a hands-on way to understand how markets work, using real prices in a safe, virtual setting. We are proud to support SMK Tennis in helping more individuals build the knowledge and confidence to make their own investment decisions.”

Using SouqView’s app, participants traded ADX-listed shares at real market prices with virtual funds and saw how their decisions affected their portfolios. The competition drew strong interest from women. In total, 49 people took part, 28 of whom were first-time investors. Participants completed 1,111 lessons and placed 383 simulated trades in ADX-listed securities. Of the 35 who traded, 30 (86%) finished with a virtual profit. In a follow-up survey, 16 of 18 respondents said they wanted another challenge.

“Your first trade teaches you something a slide can’t. You make a decision, the price moves, and you have to think about what you’ll do next,” said Mohammed Saif Al Nasri, Founder of SouqView. “That experience should be within reach for more women. Sheikha Shaikha has built a community where women can compete, learn from each other, and try something new. We’re proud to have worked with ADX to bring that same opportunity to financial education.”