SHARJAH, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties has signed two strategic agreements with the Moza bint Suhail Centre for Exceptional Children in Al Ain and Zulekha Healthcare Group during the Smart Learning and Innovation Forum held as part of Sharjah Innovation Days.

The agreements aim to expand the centre's institutional, healthcare and academic partnerships, enhance educational, diagnostic and healthcare services, and advance scientific research, training and awareness programmes supporting individuals with specific learning difficulties and their families.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

Dr Hanadi Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, signed on behalf of the centre. Professor Dr Ousha Al Mehairi, Director of the Moza bint Suhail Centre for Exceptional Children, signed the memorandum of understanding, while Sameena Khanam, Director of Marketing and Corporate Sales at Zulekha Healthcare Group, signed the service agreement.

Dr Al Suwaidi said the agreements reflected the centre's commitment to translating Sharjah's vision of building an integrated and sustainable system to empower students and individuals with specific learning difficulties.

She stressed that cooperation among educational, research, and healthcare institutions was essential to creating an inclusive environment that supports early detection and evidence-based intervention.

She added that holding the signing during a forum dedicated to smart learning and innovation highlighted the importance of combining knowledge and technology through partnerships that bring together complementary expertise.

She explained that the memorandum with the Moza bint Suhail Centre would open opportunities for joint research, the development of diagnostic tools and assessments, and the training of specialised professionals and families. It would also facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two centres.

Meanwhile, the agreement with Zulekha Healthcare Group will improve access to healthcare services for the centre's employees, students and their parents. It also establishes referral pathways between healthcare providers and the centre for assessments of psychological, educational and specific learning difficulties, supporting timely evaluation and early intervention.

The three-year memorandum of understanding with the Moza bint Suhail Centre for Exceptional Children, which is renewable, establishes a framework for strengthening inclusive education, providing specialised care and training, and developing best practices to help exceptional children and students with specific learning difficulties reach their full potential.

Areas of cooperation include joint research projects and programmes; developing scientific assessment tools and measures for specific learning difficulties using available databases; and organising scientific conferences, forums, and educational events.

The agreement also provides for the exchange of professional and technical expertise in special education, the development of community awareness programmes that promote students' rights and inclusion, and the organisation of joint workshops and training for specialists, students and parents. The two centres will also launch community initiatives to support students' integration.

The one-year service agreement with Zulekha Healthcare Group, which covers Zulekha Hospital branches in Sharjah and Dubai and is automatically renewable, establishes cooperation to facilitate access to comprehensive healthcare services for the centre's employees, students and parents.

In return, Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties will receive cases referred by the group's hospitals, in accordance with approved procedures, for psychological and educational assessments and evaluations of specific learning difficulties.

The partnership aims to strengthen integration between healthcare and educational services and improve support for the community.