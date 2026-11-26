ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), achieved significant success, with 140 partners delivering 400 activities and experiences for children and families across all seven emirates.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of ECA, the Week took place from 16 to 22 November under the theme ‘Every Moment Matters’, as part of the national programmes marking the Year of Family 2026. It engaged thousands of children and their families, reinforcing the importance of early childhood as a community development priority by supporting children’s development, empowering families, enhancing their quality of life and fostering an enabling environment that ensures every child has equitable opportunities to learn and thrive.

The initiative’s programme centred on strengthening parental involvement in children’s daily experiences and equipping families with practical opportunities and approaches to nurture children’s development and respond to their needs in their early years. The next edition of Early Childhood Week will be held from 15 to 21 November 2027.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said: “The success of the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week highlights the importance of investing in the early years of a child’s life as an investment in the future of families and society. The Week also plays an important role in supporting the objectives of the Year of Family 2026, in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to strengthen family cohesion and enhance quality of life. These efforts help create an environment that offers children better opportunities to grow, learn and thrive.”

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and all participating entities, institutions and partners, whose collaboration demonstrates the value of coordinated national efforts in developing initiatives that respond to the needs of children and families. Such initiatives support the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and strengthen the family’s role in nurturing children’s development throughout their formative years.

This integrated approach was reflected in the Early Childhood Week’s comprehensive programme, which brought together a diverse range of educational, cultural, heritage, sports, health and awareness-raising activities and experiences, creating meaningful opportunities for children and their families to learn, discover and engage,” she added.

Early Childhood Week’s programme featured a diverse range of activities delivered across schools, libraries, community facilities and health centres. As part of the ‘A Moment Together at School’ initiative, parents and caregivers engaged with their children in reading, play and discovery activities.

Ajman Link invited families to dedicate 15 minutes to a shared activity, while the ‘Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs’ at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) offered interactive stations for storytelling, dialogue, play, exploration and creative activities.

In Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy hosted the ‘Early Childhood City’, while Children’s City at Dubai’s Creek Park hosted a programme entitled ‘Discover, Learn and Play Together’.

At Sharjah’s House of Wisdom, the ‘First Beginnings’ programme catered to children from birth to the age of three, while the ‘Moments of Creativity and Discovery’ workshops were designed for children aged four to eight. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted ‘Family Story Hour’ and ‘My Family in Colours’.

In Abu Dhabi, the ‘Al Freej’ event welcomed families at Sheikha Fatima Park and Al Falah Park. Meanwhile, Ajman’s ‘Sooq Al-Freej: Early Childhood Neighbourhood Market’ gave children the opportunity to showcase their products and creations alongside their families.

The Federal Youth Authority’s ‘Roots and Tales’ and ‘Stories from Our Youth’ initiatives brought different generations together through folk tales and traditional games, while Fujairah’s ‘Ramstna’ initiative introduced children to Emirati vocabulary through a set of word cards.

The programme also featured the ‘Children’s Station’ at Dubai International Airport, which familiarised young children with the different stages of air travel, and the ‘Little Broadcaster Experience’ in Umm Al Quwain. Other activities included the ‘Little Archaeologist’ experience, as well as guided tours and workshops at heritage sites in Fujairah. In Al Dhafra, Shams Station delivered a series of family-oriented workshops exploring solar energy and sustainability.

The Week concluded with “UAE Football Legends vs 100 Kids” at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where children engaged in a special family-friendly experience that gave young football fans the opportunity to share the pitch with UAE football stars.

The closing day also featured “Live the UAE National Team Player Experience”, an interactive football event where children got an up-close look at the UAE National Team, experiencing every stage from pre-match preparations and warm-up to taking to the pitch. The event was held in partnership with the UAE Football Association at Al Khawaneej-Dubai.

The programme also included ‘Fun Run & Go Blue’, a one-kilometre fun run held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah in collaboration with UNICEF, the Early Childhood Week’s main partner, in conjunction with World Children’s Day. The sporting activities further featured the ‘Early Childhood Cup’ in Al Ain and the ‘Family Kayak Race’ in Abu Dhabi.

Under the health and early intervention pillar, the Ministry of Family’s centres for People of Determination introduced families to the available services through the ‘Supportive Beginnings Day’ initiative. Rahmania Mall in Sharjah hosted the ‘Daily Routines Lab and Screening and Early Detection Programme’, while Dubai Health organised a series of awareness programmes across its centres.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention contributed through its ‘We Learn, Play and Grow in Good Health’ activity in Umm Al Quwain. Meanwhile, public benefit organisations in Ajman, supported by the Ministry of Community Empowerment, held awareness sessions for new mothers.

As part of efforts to ensure the sustainability of the Week’s impact, a collection of guides and resources in both Arabic and English was made available on the official website, www.ecweek.ae. These included ‘Daily Moments for a More Connected Family’ and ‘100+ Ideas for Family Moments’, offering practical ideas and activities that can be integrated into everyday family routines.

The resources are designed to encourage meaningful interaction between parents and children and provide caregivers with diverse tools to support children’s growth and development in ways that reflect their ages and interests.