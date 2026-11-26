DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has held discussions with François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue, to explore ways to strengthen trade relations between Dubai and Canada and develop investment partnerships between the business communities in both markets.

Hosted at Dubai Chambers' headquarters, the meeting was attended by Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and members of Dubai Chambers' Board of Directors. Discussions focused on strengthening economic, trade, and investment relations between Dubai and Canada, with an emphasis on developing closer ties between their business communities and creating new opportunities for growth.

The meeting followed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Canada, underscoring the importance of translating the agreement into tangible opportunities for the business communities of both countries. Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting the private sector in capitalising on the agreement to deepen economic cooperation, foster new trade and investment partnerships, and drive the growth of bilateral trade and investment flows.

Bilateral relations reached another significant milestone in 2025 with the signing of the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between the UAE and Canada. The agreement aims to strengthen economic and investment cooperation, facilitate bilateral investment flows, and foster strategic investment partnerships that advance mutual interests and support sustainable economic development in both countries.

The two sides also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in key sectors, including Agentic AI and the digital economy. Other areas of discussion included increasing bilateral trade and investment flows, sharing expertise and knowledge, and developing new commercial partnerships to help companies access promising opportunities in both markets.

Al Mansoori stated: “Canada is an important economic partner for Dubai. The complementary strengths of both markets create significant opportunities to develop trade and investment partnerships that go beyond traditional forms of cooperation and respond to the rapid changes shaping the global economy.

We are focused on developing more diverse and integrated ties between the business communities in Dubai and Canada, strengthening the connections between trade and investment ecosystems, and encouraging cooperation in knowledge-based and advanced technology sectors. This will help create new opportunities for shared growth.”

Al Mansoori added: “Dubai offers Canadian companies a strategic platform to access regional and global markets, supported by an integrated business environment, advanced infrastructure, and an extensive network of international trade relationships.

We are keen to strengthen channels of communication with the Canadian business community and develop practical partnerships that support the expansion of companies in both directions. Our goal is to translate shared economic potential into tangible trade and investment opportunities that enhance the competitiveness of the private sector and reinforce Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and investment.”

Trade relations between Dubai and Canada are continuing to grow. Dubai's non-oil trade with Canada reached AED 9.25 billion during the first nine months of 2026, representing an increase of 8.9% compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, 505 new Canadian companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of 2026, bringing the total number of active Canadian companies registered with the chamber to 4,707 by the end of September.

As part of its efforts to strengthen trade and investment relations between Dubai and Canada, Dubai International Chamber inaugurated a representative office in Toronto last year. The office aims to boost bilateral trade and investment, strengthen connections between the business communities, and support Canadian companies seeking to expand into Dubai. It also helps businesses operating in the emirate explore growth opportunities in the Canadian market and establish new trade and investment partnerships.

The meeting forms part of Dubai Chambers' efforts to strengthen relations with international partners and expand its network of economic partnerships that support trade and investment growth. These efforts also aim to enable companies operating in Dubai to explore new opportunities for expansion into overseas markets, while attracting international companies and investments to the emirate.