DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) held its second Tax Agents Forum in Dubai this year, with the participation of tax agents and Authority officials. The forum forms part of the FTA’s efforts to strengthen communication with its strategic partners and brief them on the latest developments in the tax landscape.

The FTA highlighted the important role played by accredited tax agents in supporting taxable persons and helping them comply with tax legislation smoothly, efficiently and accurately. It also emphasised the importance of tax agents continuing their professional development and keeping abreast of procedural and legislative developments. This enables them to carry out their duties accurately and to the required standards and provide taxable persons with comprehensive support in line with the best professional practices.

FTA representatives presented a range of key tax topics, including the regulatory framework for tax agents, continuing professional development requirements, the latest tax developments and legislation, updates on tax compliance, and key observations identified by the Federal Tax Authority in relation to the mechanism for achieving tax compliance across all applicable tax types.

The forum also featured a presentation by the UAE Accountability Authority and the Public Prosecution, which covered several related topics. It highlighted the importance of financial oversight, promoting integrity, transparency and accountability, and protecting public funds. It also outlined the role of oversight and judicial authorities in combating corruption.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, said: “We are committed to engaging with tax agents and communicating with them directly to keep them informed of the latest tax updates, developments and legislation. They are an essential link between the FTA and taxable persons and play a key role in enhancing the efficiency of the tax system and strengthening the culture of tax compliance.”

He also stressed the importance of accredited tax agents upholding ethical and professional conduct and applying the highest professional standards. This contributes to advancing the profession and promoting a culture of tax transparency and accountability, thereby strengthening the business community’s confidence in the UAE’s tax system.