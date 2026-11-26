DUBAI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman and Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), said that Italy holds a 50% share of the UAE superyacht market and ranks as the country’s second-largest supplier of yachts and boats, accounting for 19 percent of its total imports of these products between January and July 2026.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Dubai International Boat Show 2026, Soldani said Italian yacht and boat exports to the UAE stand at approximately US$20 million, noting that Italy’s overall exports to the UAE have doubled over the past four years, reflecting the growth of bilateral trade relations.

He added that Italy maintains a leading global position in the marine and yacht manufacturing industry, with an industry valued at approximately US$10 billion and employing more than 180,000 people across its supply chain. Around 90% of Italian yacht and boat production is destined for international markets, with the UAE representing one of its key destinations.

Soldani explained that the competitiveness of the Italian marine industry stems from its expertise in bespoke yacht manufacturing, advanced onboard technologies, interior design, premium finishes and high-quality materials, reinforcing its leadership in the luxury and ultra-luxury yacht segments.

He noted that the Italian marine industry has been recording near-double-digit growth, forecasting further expansion in 2026, driven by demand from the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, alongside a stronger presence of Italian companies in these markets in 2027 and beyond.

Soldani explained that the Italian Trade Agency, in cooperation with the Italian Marine Industry Association (Confindustria Nautica), is implementing a strategy targeting three key groups: yacht and boat manufacturers, buyers, particularly in the ultra-luxury segment, and companies operating across the supply chain, including yacht retrofitting, maintenance, marine equipment and accessories.

He highlighted Italy’s integrated ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises capable of delivering solutions that combine quality, sustainability and innovation, describing the Dubai International Boat Show as one of the flagship international platforms for implementing the agency’s strategy and strengthening the global presence of the Italian marine industry.