ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended ADNOC’s celebration of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, held under the theme ‘Energy of Our Nation.’

The celebration was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC); H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affair; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

Held under the patronage of the Presidential Court, the event paid tribute to the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that transformed the country’s natural resources into lasting value for the nation. It also highlighted how ADNOC has contributed to the progress of the UAE since its establishment 55 years ago, boosting its socioeconomic growth by delivering reliable energy, developing national talent and investing in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and infrastructure.

Energy of Our Nation featured an operetta tracing the UAE’s journey from the first oil concessions and the discovery of oil to the formation of the Union, the country’s development, and the ambitions of future generations.

It brought together Emirati singers and musicians, including Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Ameri, and Eida Al Menhali, alongside composer Mohammed Al Ahmed, Al Ayyala, and the UAE National Orchestra. Together, they delivered a debut performance that captured the spirit of the nation.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “On Eid Al Etihad, we renew our pledge of loyalty to our nation and its leadership. We reaffirm our commitment to work with sincerity and dedication and to ensure that ADNOC continues to serve as a cornerstone of the UAE’s growth, progress, and prosperity.

“Guided by the vision and foresight of our leadership, we have made readiness and resilience a priority. This enabled us to navigate the exceptional circumstances faced by our region and the wider world this year while continuing to supply energy and support the UAE’s vital sectors.

“This year has demonstrated that a nation’s strength is built through years of hard work, dedication, and forward planning. We saw that strength in the heroes of our Armed Forces, Civil Defence, police, firefighters, and emergency response teams. We also saw it in the people of ADNOC, who stood firm, shoulder to shoulder with the guardians of our nation.”

Dr. Al Jaber added: “This readiness was not built in response to challenges as they arose. It is the result of years of preparation, guided by the vision and direction of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His vision gives us the determination to keep moving forward, realise our nation’s ambitions, and protect all that it has achieved.

“For 55 years, ADNOC’s journey has advanced in step with the UAE’s progress. That is why we named this year’s celebration ‘Energy of Our Nation.’ The theme reflects the drive and dedication of ADNOC and its people, who have always served this nation and its ambitions – and always will.”

Energy of Our Nation recognised ADNOC’s people and the vital role they play in the company’s success. Across its fields, refineries, ports, and control rooms, their resilience, professionalism and courage kept operations running and energy moving throughout a year marked by exceptional circumstances.

As the UAE marks 55 years since the formation of the Union, ADNOC remains committed to fulfilling its role in the energy sector efficiently and reliably. Working alongside national institutions, the company will continue to support the UAE’s progress, prosperity, and readiness for the future.