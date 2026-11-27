WELLINGTON, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Final election results in New Zealand showed on Friday that neither the ruling centre-right coalition nor the centre-left opposition bloc secured enough seats to form a majority government.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his centre-right National Party would work with its coalition partners, ACT and New Zealand First, and the centrist Opportunity Party to form a government and avoid the need for a fresh election.

The final vote count showed the incumbent coalition of National, the right-wing ACT Party and the nationalist New Zealand First won 65 seats in the 130-seat parliament, one short of a majority, according to the Electoral Commission results.

Luxon's National Party secured 40 seats, down from 42 on election night, while the right-wing ACT Party and the nationalist New Zealand First retained their 13 and 12 seats, respectively.

The centre-left opposition bloc increased its representation to 58 seats from 57. Labour retained its 36 seats, while the Green Party gained one seat to reach 17 and Te Pāti Māori secured five.

Opportunity, contesting its first election, won seven seats.

New Zealand’s parliament usually has 120 lawmakers, but an electoral quirk known as an “overhang” has provisionally increased that to 130 representatives this year. An overhang is a consequence of the nation’s mixed-member proportional voting system. Each voter has two votes — one for a local electorate candidate and another for a party.

An overhang occurs when a party wins more electorate seats than the number it would otherwise be entitled to based on its share of the party vote.