ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on retired Staff Major General Afra Saeed Al Falasi in recognition of her dedicated service to the nation.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, presented Al Falasi with the decoration, praising her dedication and outstanding contributions to the UAE.

Her Highness also commended Al Falasi’s professionalism and distinguished military career, describing her as a model of dedication and commitment who helped prepare and train a generation of Emirati women for military service. She wished her continued success.

Al Falasi expressed her gratitude to His Highness the President and her pride in receiving the honour. She also praised the role of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in empowering Emirati women across various fields.