BONN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Global average temperatures were more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for seven consecutive days for the first time on record, the EU's Copernicus climate service said.

According to the German news agency (dpa), temperatures from 18th to 24th November were more than 2 degrees above the average for the same days between 1850 and 1900.

"That is not the same as crossing the Paris Agreement's long-term 2°C threshold, but it is a stark preview of where our climate is heading," said Samantha Burgess, Copernicus' Strategic Climate Lead.

The international community had aimed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees to avoid the worst effects of climate change. However, a United Nations report has concluded that exceeding that threshold, at least temporarily, is now unavoidable.

The current high temperatures are being driven not only by global warming but also by the El Niño climate phenomenon, which the World Meteorological Organisation expects to be exceptionally strong.

"El Niño will come and go; the underlying warming from greenhouse gas emissions will not, unless we bring those emissions down," Burgess said.