AJMAN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Ajman Executive Council held a coordination meeting with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) to explore ways to simplify procedures, improve government services and enhance the customer experience.

The meeting forms part of the Ajman Government’s efforts to develop its government services ecosystem and accelerate the transition towards proactive services.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen integration and coordination, opportunities to develop government services, and future priorities. They also explored ways to enhance the emirate’s appeal to skilled professionals, talent, and high-quality investments.

Ahmed Al Raisi, Director of the Office of the Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, affirmed the importance of strengthening partnerships between federal and local government entities to improve service efficiency.

“At Ajman Government, we are working to strengthen government integration and develop more proactive and flexible services that place customers’ needs at the forefront of our priorities," he said.

Al Raisi added, “We believe that cooperation with our partners across federal government entities is a fundamental pillar of simplifying procedures and improving the customer experience, in line with the emirate’s aspirations and the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.”

The meeting discussed opportunities to broaden cooperation and identify priority areas for development, supporting the Ajman Government’s efforts to build an integrated government services ecosystem characterised by efficiency, flexibility and proactivity, while keeping pace with the emirate’s future needs.