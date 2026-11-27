RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Public Services Department (PSD) in Ras Al Khaimah has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Enviroserve and Evreka on the sidelines of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit 2026.

The agreements aim to develop the emirate's waste management system and advance environmental sustainability through specialised partnerships and modern technology solutions.

The first MoU, with Enviroserve, covers cooperation in electronic waste (e-waste) management and recycling. Enviroserve operates The Recycling Hub, one of the largest integrated e-waste recycling facilities in the region, providing e-waste recycling, IT asset disposal and refrigerant gas recovery services.

The company is based in Dubai Industrial City and is owned by Tadweer Group and Dubal Holding.

The second MoU, with Evreka, establishes a framework for strategic cooperation on the digital transformation of waste management operations. The Türkiye-based company provides a cloud-based platform covering waste collection, fleet tracking and material traceability, used by municipalities and waste operators in more than 40 countries.

The MoUs were signed on behalf of the Public Services Department by Eng. Tariq Ibrahim Al Salman, Director-General of the Department; on behalf of Enviroserve by Mahmoud Rashid, Chief Executive Officer; and on behalf of Evreka by Mert Barutçu, General Manager.

Al Salman said, "These two MoUs mark an important step in the department's journey towards an integrated and sustainable waste management system in Ras Al Khaimah, combining specialised expertise in e-waste recycling with smart digital solutions that raise the efficiency of our field operations. Through these partnerships, we are keen to draw on the best regional and international practices to serve the community and preserve the emirate's environment for future generations."

This step reflects the Public Services Department's commitment to building effective partnerships with the private sector and specialised entities, and to adopting the latest technologies in delivering its services, in support of Ras Al Khaimah's efforts in sustainability and environmental protection.