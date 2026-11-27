ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar on Friday announced that The Canopies Sanctuary at Yas Point generated over AED900 million in sales at launch, reflecting sustained demand for residential properties on Yas Island following the success of the first phase.

First-time Aldar buyers accounted for 77 percent of customers, while expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounted for 67 percent of sales. Buyers from the UAE, UK, India, Brazil and the Netherlands ranked among the highest by sales volume.

Female buyers accounted for 31 percent of sales and male buyers 69 percent, while 41 percent of all buyers were under the age of 45.

The Canopies Sanctuary offers a collection of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments overlooking 11,000 square metres of parkland, with access to more than 20,000 square metres of nearby public parks.

Amenities include a private residents' podium garden, shaded pool cabanas, barbecue and outdoor dining facilities, and indoor and outdoor children's play areas.

The development forms part of Yas Point, Aldar's AED6 billion waterfront destination designed around a connected, walkable lifestyle. The wider district brings together residential communities, public parks, hospitality, retail, dining, leisure and education, anchored by a 700-metre waterfront promenade and the first beach on the northern shore of Yas Island.

The upcoming Disney Abu Dhabi and Sphere Abu Dhabi will further strengthen Yas Island’s global profile and long-term appeal to residents, visitors and investors.