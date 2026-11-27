BUDAPEST, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to expand trade and business cooperation with Hungary as Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under its umbrella, concluded its trade mission to Poland and Hungary with 210 B2B meetings in Budapest.

Non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Hungary exceeded AED2.9 billion in 2025, recording year-on-year growth of 12.6 percent.

The number of active Hungarian companies registered as members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased from 30 at the end of 2020 to 246 at the end of 2025, representing growth of 720 percent over five years. Hungarian companies continued to strengthen their presence in Dubai in 2026, with 42 new companies joining the chamber during the first nine months of the year.

Dubai Chambers signed the MoUs with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, the Confederation of Hungarian Businesses, and the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Hungary during the "Dubai-Hungary Business Connect" forum.

The forum was organised in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Budapest, Hungary's Ministry of Economy and Energy, the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, the Confederation of Hungarian Businesses, and the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Hungary.

The event brought together 316 senior officials, business leaders, and representatives of local companies to explore opportunities for cooperation and joint business ventures between the Dubai delegation and Hungary's business community.

Speakers at the forum included Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Rashid Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Hungary; Miklós Bódai, Deputy State Secretary for Foreign Economic Coordination at Hungary's Ministry of Economy and Energy; and Elek Nagy, President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Lootah said, “We are committed to strengthening business partnerships with promising global markets and opening new avenues for Dubai companies to explore trade and investment opportunities and expand their international presence. This supports the growth of Dubai's foreign trade and reinforces its position as a global hub for business and investment.”

He added, “Our trade mission to Hungary is designed to strengthen ties between the business communities in both markets and advance cooperation in sectors of mutual interest. These efforts will help Dubai-based companies expand into Hungary, attract more Hungarian businesses and investments to Dubai, and support the growth of bilateral trade.”

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, highlighted Dubai's competitive advantages, extensive network of strategic relationships, and pivotal role as a global platform for Hungarian companies seeking to expand into markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Marcell Németh, Deputy CEO of the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, outlined the key strengths of Hungary's economy, including high-growth sectors, investment incentives, and the strategic support available to UAE companies seeking to establish operations in Hungary and expand across European Union markets.

The chamber’s delegation included representatives from 22 Dubai-based companies operating across diverse sectors, including agriculture, beauty and cosmetics, building materials and construction, chemicals, electronics, environmental solutions and services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) trading, food and beverages, general trading, information and communications technology (ICT) and innovation, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, plastics and rubber, jewellery retail, and fashion retail.