ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance announced the successful issuance of the UAE Federal Government’s inaugural AED-denominated Digital Treasury Bonds (Digital T-Bonds), valued at AED180 million (approximately US$50 million), using digital technologies through Euroclear’s Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (D-FMI) and listed on Nasdaq Dubai.

The Digital T-Bonds have a two-year tenor and an annual yield to maturity of 4.98 percent.

In parallel, the November T-Bond and T-Sukuk auction delivered positive results, with total issuances of AED920 million, comprising AED550 million in T-Sukuk maturing in September 2031 and AED370 million for new issuance of conventional T-Bonds maturing in November 2028.

The auction attracted bids totalling AED3.04 billion, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.8 times. The yield to maturity was 5.00 percent for the T-Sukuk and 4.98 percent for the conventional T-Bonds.

This significant step reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing capital markets and adopting advanced financial technologies in public debt management. It also represents another achievement in the ministry’s efforts to develop the domestic debt market.

The issuance was carried out under the Sovereign Treasury Bonds Programme, leveraging digital infrastructure that enables the issuance and settlement of bonds using digital technologies while maintaining integration with traditional settlement and distribution systems.

This issuance represents a strategic step in developing the domestic debt market by applying digital technologies to the issuance and settlement of government bonds, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting innovative solutions in capital markets.

It combines advanced digital infrastructure with traditional financial market systems, including secondary market admission on Nasdaq Dubai, strengthening integration between the two environments and supporting the gradual adoption of modern technologies in the issuance and trading of sovereign debt instruments.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said, “The successful issuance of the UAE Federal Government’s first AED-denominated Digital Treasury Bonds marks an important milestone in developing the domestic debt market and reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting innovative financial solutions and enhancing the efficiency of financial market infrastructure.”

He explained that this issuance represents a significant step in modernising the issuance and settlement of government securities through advanced financial technologies, contributing to the development, efficiency and competitiveness of capital markets and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for financial innovation regionally and internationally.

Al Hussaini added, “This achievement is the result of collaboration with our international and local financial institution partners and represents a practical step towards exploring broader opportunities for using distributed ledger technologies in sovereign debt markets. We will continue to evaluate the outcomes of this experience and apply the lessons learned to future issuances, strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s financial markets.”

The Digital T-Bond were allocated equally among the six Primary Dealers through a separate allocation mechanism, while the issuance yield was determined by reference to the results of the conventional Treasury Bond auction.

The six participating Primary Dealers were: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Mashreq Bank, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Euroclear provided the digital infrastructure for issuance and settlement; Standard Chartered acted as Settlement Agent; Citi served as Issuing and Paying Agent; Emirates NBD acted as Structuring Agent.

The Digital T-Bonds will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Dubai, aligning the instrument with the Ministry’s broader Federal T-Bond and T-Sukuk programmes.

Valérie Urbain, CEO of Euroclear Group, said, “This partnership is a strong example of how innovation can move from experimentation to real-world implementation when digital capabilities are combined with trusted, resilient financial market infrastructure. By connecting digital and traditional markets, we can unlock greater efficiency and connectivity and help create the conditions for digital capital markets to scale.”

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said, "The listing of the UAE's first AED-denominated Digital Treasury Bonds on Nasdaq Dubai shows that digital issuance and settlement can connect directly with an established exchange. Investors gain the transparency and secondary market access they expect from a listed sovereign instrument, in a new digital format."

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD, said, “This digital issuance represents a significant step in the development of the UAE’s domestic debt market, demonstrating how technology can support the next phase of capital market development.”

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered for the UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to have facilitated this innovative issuance and to support the Ministry of Finance in connecting digital infrastructure with the Primary Dealer network. This collaboration represents an important step towards how modern technology can be deployed in sovereign debt markets while preserving the robustness and reach of established distribution and settlement.”

Shamsa Al-Falasi, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head and CEO of Citibank N.A., UAE, said, “This achievement marks an important step towards advancing digital securities issuance and settlement solutions and underscores the value of collaboration between financial institutions and market infrastructure providers in supporting capital markets innovation.”

The Ministry of Finance continues to develop the domestic debt market by diversifying government debt instruments and adopting innovative financial solutions, enhancing market efficiency and supporting the development of an advanced and sustainable public debt management framework.