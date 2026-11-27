DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts and the International Union of Judicial Officers (UIHJ) have signed a cooperation agreement to work together on enforcement in civil and commercial matters.

Under the agreement, signed in Paris by Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts, and Marc Schmitz, President of the UIHJ, the DIFC Courts will become a permanent observer member of the union.

The DIFC Courts and the UIHJ will collaborate on the study of judicial law, civil procedure law, and civil enforcement law as they relate to international conventions, projects, and provisions, and on scientific research, including roundtables, seminars, workshops, and conferences.

They will also study and promote the digitisation of justice and of enforcement proceedings in civil and commercial matters.

The UIHJ, known in French as the “Union Internationale des Huissiers de Justice”, is the Paris-based international body representing judicial officers and enforcement agents. Established in 1952, the UIHJ has 103 members from 98 countries and works with international organisations such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the IMF.

Al Mheiri said, “Effective enforcement is an essential part of commercial justice, particularly in cross-border disputes. Businesses need confidence not only in the judicial process, but also in the practical mechanisms available to enforce judgments. Our partnership with the UIHJ reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between judicial decisions and their practical enforcement, while embracing innovation and international cooperation. This is an important step towards strengthening Dubai’s position as a trusted international centre for dispute resolution.”

The agreement comes as demand for enforcement through the DIFC Courts continues to grow, with 220 enforcement filings in the first half of 2026, more than double the number filed in the same period of 2025. Over the same period, the Courts recorded the highest first-half caseload in its history, with 810 cases. Nearly one in three cases came to the Court by the parties’ own choice from the UAE and 22 overseas jurisdictions.