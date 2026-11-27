ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has partnered with WHOOP, the human performance brand, to explore how wearable health data can be used alongside medical information to help people better manage their cardiovascular health.

The collaboration will initially focus on developing a hypertension care programme within PureHealth's AI-powered healthcare companion, Pura.

The partners will explore how WHOOP’s physiological data, including heart health data and blood pressure insights, can be combined with medical records, laboratory results and everyday health information available through Pura to generate personalised insights supporting hypertension care.

The proposed integration could help identify changes in cardiovascular health that require attention, encourage earlier medical intervention and support patients in managing hypertension between medical appointments.

The companies will also explore ways to connect users with relevant healthcare services through the Pura and WHOOP apps, facilitating the transition from health monitoring to clinical care.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “Healthcare must evolve from responding to illness to anticipating health needs earlier, giving people greater opportunities to protect and improve their long-term health.”

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, said, “Continuous health monitoring will fundamentally change how we prevent and manage chronic disease, and this partnership is an important step toward making that future a reality.”

PureHealth and WHOOP will also explore joint research using real-world health data, assess opportunities to develop new health indicators and potentially expand their collaboration into metabolic health, including conditions such as diabetes.

The partnership will initially focus on the UAE, with potential for expansion into other markets.