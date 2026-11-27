SHARJAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, inaugurated the Al Heera integrated Police Station building in the presence of directors-general and a number of specialist officers.

The inauguration forms part of Sharjah Police's efforts to modernise its facilities, strengthen security operations and meet evolving security requirements amid the emirate's urban and population growth.

Al Heera Integrated Police Station serves an area with diverse residential and commercial activities and plays a key role in maintaining security and public order, protecting lives and property, addressing threats to community safety, supporting crime prevention efforts and providing comprehensive police services.

The facility is equipped with advanced operational capabilities to support rapid response, procedural accuracy and coordination, enabling the station to fulfil its security and community responsibilities more efficiently.

The inauguration reflects Sharjah Police's commitment to strengthening its presence across the emirate, responding effectively to community needs, enhancing public safety and supporting long-term stability and quality of life.