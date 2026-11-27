AL AIN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), organised the 4th UAE Inter-Businesswomen Councils Forum at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in cooperation with the Sharjah Businesswomen Council (SBWC) and the French Emirati Women Committee (FEWC) of CCI France UAE.

Held under the theme “Securing Tomorrow: Roots, Readiness, and Maximising Financial Resilience”, the forum brought together more than 130 participants, including executive leaders, board members, entrepreneurs, experts, specialists and young innovators to strengthen strategic economic partnerships.

In her keynote speech, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions and Honorary President of FEWC, said, “The UAE’s ability to navigate change did not begin with its recent economic prosperity, but is rooted in a profound human experience in which women played a pivotal role.”

She recalled the lives of Emirati women during the pearl diving era, when they managed household affairs, made the most of limited resources and faced crises. She noted that they practiced the essence of financial resilience and risk management long before these concepts became established in economic and management theory.

The opening featured welcoming remarks by Noor Al Tamimi, Board Member of ADBWC; Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC; and Nayla Samaha Khalife, Director of FEWC.

During the forum, ADBWC and CCI France UAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen strategic cooperation and economic partnerships, facilitate market access and promote knowledge and expertise exchange between Abu Dhabi and France.

The agreement was signed by Noor Al Tamimi and Agnès Lopez-Cruz, Managing Director of CCI France UAE.

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of ADBWC, said, “The memorandum gives ADBWC members direct opportunities to connect with partners in France, access its markets and draw on its expertise. It also gives French companies new ways to connect with Abu Dhabi’s business community.”

Mariam Bin Al Shaikh highlighted the importance of cooperation between businesswomen councils in advancing women's entrepreneurship and developing the skills of businesswomen and young leaders in financial resilience, strategic leadership and innovation, enabling them to build sustainable and competitive businesses and expand their presence in local and international markets.

Lopez-Cruz stated, “The forum is an important platform for deepening links between the Emirati and French business communities and building partnerships based on shared economic interests.”

The agenda included a discussion on the economic outlook with a representative of the French Embassy and a panel titled “Resilience and Crisis Management: Strategic Leadership in the Face of Challenges”, featuring representatives of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), TRENDS Group, Ardian and Schneider Electric.

The forum also reviewed practical applications of financial technology and digital resilience, and featured a youth session titled “Next Generation Horizons: Expanding Growth, Sustainability and Financial Resilience”.

Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of ADBWC and in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026, the forum featured a session on family businesses, focusing on preserving their legacy, strengthening institutional performance, ensuring business continuity and managing leadership transitions.

The forum concluded with an artificial intelligence (AI) workshop titled “Ready by 7”, aimed at developing a personal executive assistant to support the management of family and business affairs, contributing to Abu Dhabi's efforts to strengthen its position as a global entrepreneurship hub.