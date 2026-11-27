ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with Burjeel Holdings, has launched the “himmah” mobile therapy units project at the authority’s Abu Dhabi Autism Centre to expand rehabilitation services and improve students' access to specialised therapeutic interventions within their educational environment.

The launch ceremony was attended by Abdullah Al Humaidan, Acting Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Talal Fares, Acting Executive Director of the Social Inclusion Sector at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; Dr. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Healthcare Department at Burjeel Holdings; and Kholoud Abdulrahim, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Centres Department at Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

Developed by Burjeel Holdings as part of its rehabilitation initiatives, the project addresses specific needs identified by the centre and aims to expand therapeutic service capacity, prioritising students with the greatest needs and those not currently receiving certain services.

The mobile units provide speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, psychological and behavioural services, and sensory therapy tailored to students' individual needs and approved treatment plans. The services aim to develop communication skills, enhance independence, improve sensory processing and support participation in daily activities.

Al Humaidan said the project demonstrates how strategic partnerships can harness shared expertise and resources to improve the lives of People of Determination and their families while addressing their evolving needs.

“Enhancing services for People of Determination requires effective partnerships that combine expertise, specialisation and innovation. The ‘himmah’ project builds on the strategic partnership between Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Burjeel, translating our commitment into action by developing a more flexible and efficient therapeutic ecosystem that places beneficiaries’ needs at the forefront and supports their access to specialised services within an environment suited to their needs," he said.

He added that the project aligns with the UAE's vision of building an inclusive society that ensures access to services and enables everyone to contribute to national development.

Dr. Vayalil said, “With the growing demand for specialised rehabilitation services, it has become essential to rethink how and where healthcare is delivered. Through our collaboration with Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we have developed an innovative model that enables children to receive medical and therapeutic services within familiar environments that provide them with the comfort and support they need.”

The project uses self-contained, fully equipped mobile therapy units designed to deliver specialised rehabilitation services within educational institutions and care centres. The model offers an alternative to conventional infrastructure expansion, enabling rapid installation and operation within existing facilities, with scope to upgrade the units, increase their number and expand services based on demand and operational outcomes.

The project leverages mobile healthcare solutions provided by DOCKTOUR, a joint venture between Burjeel Holdings and AD Ports Group, offering a fully equipped therapeutic environment that enables services to be delivered within the centre. This reduces the need for students to travel between different facilities while maintaining the continuity of their education and daily activities.

The project builds on the longstanding partnership between Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Burjeel Holdings, covering healthcare, rehabilitation, early detection of disabilities, knowledge and expertise exchange, and professional development of specialised personnel.

Their cooperation also extends to employment and empowerment initiatives for People of Determination and joint humanitarian projects in the UAE and abroad, supporting their quality of life, social inclusion and active participation in society.