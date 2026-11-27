DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development at Expo City Dubai.

The meeting reviewed work updates on various government projects and initiatives.

The Ministerial Council reviewed reports submitted by ministries and federal entities on the implementation of national strategies and policies across education, foreign trade, energy, postal services, among other sectors. It also examined proposals aimed at further enhancing the efficiency of government operations and the federal government’s public finances, in line with best practices and systems.

The Council also reviewed suggested policies and regulatory frameworks designed to strengthen cybersecurity readiness nationwide, as well as federal government programmes dedicated to empowering public benefit organisations and cultural associations in the UAE.

In government affairs, the Council examined progress reports on the implementation of Cabinet decisions, along with various financial reports. It also reviewed draft of regulations to be presented to the Cabinet related to improving services and further regulating government operations.