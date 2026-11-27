BEIRUT, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, met with Yassine Jaber, Minister of Finance of the Lebanese Republic; Joe Al-Saadi, Minister of Energy and Water; and Karim Souaid, Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.

Al Hajeri’s accompanying delegation, which included representatives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, TAQA, and Masdar, took part in the meetings. Fahad Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic, also attended.

The discussions focused on opportunities to expand cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in electricity, an area of shared interest for both countries.

The meetings also explored prospects for cooperation between relevant entities and companies in both countries, highlighting the importance of establishing sustainable partnerships to support the development of Lebanon’s energy and electricity sectors.

These meetings form part of efforts to strengthen the fraternal ties and economic cooperation between the UAE and the Lebanese Republic, serve their mutual interests, and advance the aspirations of both countries and their peoples for development and prosperity.