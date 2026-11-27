LONDON, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the third edition of the UK–Africa–Middle East Critical Minerals Forum, held at Wilton Park in the United Kingdom.

Cambridge MENAF organised the forum in partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the Faraday Institution, and Vitol.

The forum brought together government officials, industry representatives, financial and investment institutions, as well as experts and researchers, to explore ways to strengthen international cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

The forum examined investment and manufacturing opportunities across critical minerals value chains, with a focus on infrastructure, energy, logistics, mineral processing, and financing mechanisms. These discussions aimed to strengthen supply chain resilience and support sustainable development.