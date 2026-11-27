ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Government has announced TAMM Marketplace, making the app the first in the world to combine government-held vehicle data with the full process of buying and selling a used car.

Announced in the run-up to GITEX Global 2026, TAMM Marketplace is powered by trust. Sitting within TAMM, it means used car listings can pull ownership and accident history, make, model and year directly from government and police data.

A seller selects their car from their TAMM profile, the verified data auto-populates the listing, and buyers can see the vehicle details come from government records. Once a sale is agreed, the payment and legal ownership transfer take place on TAMM, while motor insurance is also available on the app. Every buyer and seller is verified as TAMM profiles are connected to UAE PASS.

For the first time, users will be able to buy newly released special number plates. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) will release Abu Dhabi plates approximately six times per year, and users can browse available numbers and complete the purchase through the app. Previously, number plates could only be bought or sold on the secondary market.

Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM, said, “Buying a used car on a stranger’s word is a pain point people experience everywhere in the world. TAMM Marketplace is a start towards ending that – it is a platform powered by trust. Buyers and sellers see the same government-held record of the car, and the entire process stays in one place, from the first message to the transfer of ownership.

“Alongside all of our partners, our ambition is for TAMM to make more of everyday life in Abu Dhabi simpler. That means looking beyond traditional government services at the moments where we can remove friction and give people time back.”

It will be available to the public next month. At launch, automatic data population will be limited to vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi, with only mileage and physical condition declared by sellers. Vehicles registered in other emirates can also be listed but will not include the same government-verified vehicle history or ownership information.

The Abu Dhabi Government will participate in GITEX Global 2026, which is hosted across Dubai World Trade Centre and Expo City Dubai from 7th to 11th December, under the theme “We take care of the time. You reclaim the moments”. It will show how AI and technology are being used in public services to give people their time back.

TAMM Marketplace is the latest addition to TAMM, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform combining more than 1,200 public and private services with a customer satisfaction rating of 94.5 percent. It follows last month’s launch of TAMM Global, the company established to make the technology behind TAMM available to governments worldwide for the first time.