ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE delegation participated in the 15th edition of the Bucharest Forum, held on 19th–20th November 2026 at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, Romania.

The delegation included Dr. Ali Rashed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC); Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs; Humaid Al Tayer, Member of the FNC; and Sultan Mohammed Majid Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania.

The delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with senior Romanian officials, including Bogdan Ivan, Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies; Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate; and Sebastian-Danuț Neculaescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

The meetings discussed the evolving role of governments and the private sector in developing innovation ecosystems, including the importance of industrial policy, effective regulatory frameworks and public investment in supporting the development and adoption of emerging technologies.

Sharaf also participated in a Power Conversation titled "Who Owns Innovation Today?" alongside Andrei Iancu, former Director of the US Patent and Trademark Office and Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell; Walid Badawi, Deputy Director of the United Nations Development Programme's Bureau for External Relations and Advocacy; and Philip Barber, Partner and Managing Director at McKinsey.

The discussion examined the growing role of innovation in shaping national and corporate competitiveness, particularly amid rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, automation and platform-based business models. Participants exchanged views on how these developments are transforming business models, talent strategies and decision-making, while accelerating innovation across industries.