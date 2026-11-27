DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Salik Company PJSC, the exclusive operator of Dubai’s road toll gates, has signed a service agreement with A.R.M. Holding Group, a privately held investment company and diversified business group based in Dubai, to collaborate on providing smart payment solutions for vehicle parking at several locations across Dubai.

The agreement aims to streamline payment processes and deliver a seamless and flexible experience for drivers.

Under the agreement, the two parties intend to enable Salik payment solutions at the Across H locations, the Port Saeed area and the Shopping Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, in addition to three further developments: “Al Ferdous Complex”, “Zomorrodah Complex” and “Hamsah A” Building.

The agreement is expected to cover approximately 1,000 parking spaces, subject to the final scope agreed between the two parties.

It forms part of Salik’s efforts to expand its digital payment solutions across mobility-related services, leveraging its technological capabilities and operational expertise to enhance payment services and strengthen its presence in the smart parking sector.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of A.R.M. Holding Group, said, “Through our collaboration with Salik, we aim to enhance the parking experience across the locations covered by this partnership by introducing more convenient and flexible payment solutions."

He said the collaboration presents an opportunity to improve service efficiency, enhance convenience for drivers and leverage digital solutions that are increasingly integral to the development of facilities and services across Dubai.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said, “This agreement with A.R.M. Holding Group reflects Salik’s continued expansion into the smart payments ecosystem, leveraging our technological capabilities to deliver services beyond tolling. Through strategic partnerships such as this, we continue to develop integrated solutions that enhance the mobility experience, create new growth opportunities and strengthen our role in advancing Dubai’s smart mobility ecosystem.”

This collaboration builds on Salik’s continued expansion of its smart parking payment solutions. It also aligns with A.R.M. Holding Group’s focus on investing in innovative projects and developing solutions that enhance service efficiency and quality of life, supporting the adoption of advanced technologies across Dubai’s smart parking ecosystem.