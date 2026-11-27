ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE government launched strategic partnerships with nine UAE and international technology companies to develop Agentic AI expertise among Emirati federal government employees.

The partners are Etisalat, Inception42, Presight, ai71, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Oracle, Amazon Web Services and Accenture. The partnerships form part of the capacity building and training workstream of the National Agentic AI Project.

The partnerships support the UAE Cabinet’s decision, under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the government’s largest training programme, which aims to equip more than 80,000 employees with Agentic AI skills.

The programme supports the government’s two-year target to transition 50 percent of its operations, procedures and services to models supported by Agentic AI.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the National Committee for the Agentic AI Project, said the partnerships would give federal employees access to industry expertise as they develop the skills to put the leadership’s directives on Agentic AI into practice.

Al Gergawi said the UAE leadership’s vision is to develop national expertise, prepare the next generation of leaders to guide the transition to Agentic AI and accelerate its adoption across government. Expanding cooperation with the private sector, he added, gives federal entities the opportunity to draw on the experience of technology leaders to develop their workforce.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, said developing Emirati professionals with specialist skills in Agentic AI would build the country’s expertise and prepare the federal workforce for future needs.

Al Roumi said the partnerships reflect the close cooperation between the UAE’s public and private sectors. Through training programmes, labs and specialist workshops, the partners will help federal employees apply Agentic AI in their day-to-day work.

The capacity building and training workstream offers specialist courses, workshops and training sessions at several levels to help federal employees develop expertise in Agentic AI. It also includes the development of a digital learning platform powered by Agentic AI.