SHARJAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the Hive Furniture Show opened on Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together a range of international brands and manufacturers from China, South Africa, Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Running until 28th November, the exhibition showcases the latest trends and designs in furniture, furnishings and home décor, alongside kitchen essentials, carpets and lighting products.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that hosting the event reflects the centre’s commitment to attracting specialised exhibitions that keep pace with global market developments and provide effective platforms for direct engagement between manufacturers, suppliers and buyers.

He noted that the exhibition contributes to stimulating trade activity and unlocking new opportunities for collaboration and investment in the furniture and interior design sector, while further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for specialised trade events.

The exhibition presents an extensive range of products and solutions catering to the needs of the furniture and home furnishings sector. It also offers visitors the opportunity to discover diverse product collections, engage directly with exhibitors, explore business collaboration opportunities and benefit from a one-stop sourcing platform.