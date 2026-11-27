DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), in collaboration with Insilico Medicine, organised a workshop titled "Regulation of AI-Discovered Drugs" as part of UAE Innovation Month.

The workshop brought together academics, researchers and specialists from EDE, as well as experts from Insilico Medicine and representatives of pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers.

The event aimed to enhance EDE’s regulatory readiness to assess medicines discovered and developed using artificial intelligence (AI), deepen specialists’ understanding of AI applications in drug discovery and development, strengthen public-private partnerships, accelerate patient access to innovative medicines and encourage national manufacturers to adopt these technologies in their research and development activities.

The gathering focused on AI applications in drug discovery, molecular design and medicinal chemistry, as well as the use of these technologies in drug target discovery and regulatory dossier reviews, highlighting their scientific and regulatory implications for the development of medical products.

Participants discussed three key areas related to the evaluation of AI-discovered drugs: the reliability of AI-generated data and models, the preclinical evidence required for AI-designed molecules, and the requirements for assessing drug readiness to progress to first-in-human clinical trials. The key outcomes of the discussions were also presented.

Dr. Huda Al Maeeni, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the EDE, said AI is reshaping drug discovery, opening new opportunities to accelerate research and development and explore new approaches to designing pharmaceutical compounds.

Al Maeeni explained that these developments raise scientific and regulatory considerations that require a thorough understanding of the technologies used and their outputs, as well as the development of assessment methodologies capable of verifying the reliability of results and determining whether medical products meet quality, safety and efficacy requirements.

She added that the UAE continues to build an environment conducive to pharmaceutical innovation through partnerships between regulatory authorities, scientific institutions and industry, and the application of knowledge and advanced technologies.

These efforts will not only strengthen the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical sector but will also support the country’s ambitions to establish itself as a hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Alex Aliper, President of Insilico Medicine, said, "We greatly appreciate the EDE’s proactive and agile approach to supporting innovation in AI-driven drug discovery. Translating advances in AI into meaningful benefits for patients requires close collaboration among researchers, drug developers and regulators."

He added that the workshop provided a valuable opportunity to exchange practical insights and explore future directions for AI in drug discovery and development.