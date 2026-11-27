AJMAN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, chaired the Board’s first meeting following its reconstitution pursuant to Amiri Decree No. (8) of 2026.

Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, for their confidence in the board and entrusting it with building on the Chamber's achievements and developing its services, initiatives and strategic projects.

He commended the achievements of the previous board, chaired by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, which strengthened the Chamber's position and its contribution to Ajman's development objectives.

Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to reducing bureaucracy, enhancing smart services, adopting artificial intelligence, developing digital trade and expanding Ajman's exports to international markets.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with government entities to support development, enhance economic competitiveness and attract high-quality investments in industry, infrastructure, education, the digital economy, tourism and other sectors.

These efforts will be undertaken in cooperation with the Working Group for Attracting Investment to the Emirate, in support of Ajman Vision 2030.

He stressed the importance of coordinating efforts and expanding communication channels with Chamber members, private-sector enterprises and the wider business community to convey their views and proposals to relevant government entities and develop recommendations, solutions and initiatives that facilitate doing business.

Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi said the Chamber's business groups would play a greater role in connecting with business owners across various sectors, strengthening their participation in improving the business environment and identifying economic growth opportunities.

The board reaffirmed its commitment to developing services and initiatives and launching high-impact strategic projects that address the evolving needs of the business community, create growth and investment opportunities, and enhance Ajman's competitiveness, supporting its transition towards a diversified, sustainable economy driven by innovation and knowledge.