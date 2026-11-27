SHARJAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, in partnership with the Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah, concluded the Leadership Training Programme 2026 on Friday, held under the theme “Leading Institutional Transformation Using AI Tools”.

The five-day programme, held at ICESCO's Regional Office in Sharjah as a scientific research retreat, aimed to equip leaders and professionals with the skills to make evidence-based decisions and drive institutional transformation using artificial intelligence (AI).

On the final day, research teams presented their collaborative papers to a scientific committee, outlining findings based on institutional challenges, evidence-based assessments, policy alternatives and indicators for measuring impact.

The closing ceremony, held under the patronage of Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, featured the presentation of certificates to participants in the programme's inaugural edition.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, “The rigorous research papers we witnessed today confirm that investing in people is the shortest path to developing institutions. We look forward to seeing these papers turn into solutions applied on the ground in the participants' organisations, and to the programme's graduates becoming ambassadors of a research culture within their institutions.”

Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said, “In this programme, we were keen to ensure that every participant leaves with a tangible knowledge product. Over five days, the teams worked on real institutional challenges and applied artificial intelligence tools in research and analysis within governance controls, arriving at research papers that underwent peer review and were presented to a scientific committee.”

“The quality of presentation and depth of analysis we saw today confirm that this applied model is capable of preparing professionals who make evidence-based decisions, and we will continue to build on it in future editions,” he added.

The programme reflects the centre's commitment to delivering measurable research outcomes through training, developing leadership capabilities and enhancing institutional readiness in the UAE through evidence-based decision-making and AI adoption.