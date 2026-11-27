AJMAN, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the “Ajman Waterfront” Programme, spanning 30 kilometres and comprising seven waterfronts. H.H. Sheikh Ammar also commended the completion of the beach development project, delivered by Ajman Municipality & Planning Department at a cost exceeding AED163 million. The project forms part of the Department’s efforts to develop the waterfront, enhance public amenities and improve quality of life, strengthening Ajman’s position as a prosperous and sustainable city in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Ajman Urban Master Plan 2040.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar affirmed that the Ajman Waterfront Programme reflects the emirate’s commitment to providing an integrated waterfront and leisure destination that enhances quality of life and meets the aspirations of residents and visitors. He highlighted the importance of projects that combine aesthetics, functionality and environmental sustainability, contributing to Ajman’s position as an attractive, future-ready city for living and tourism.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Dr Engineer Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector; Dr Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector; and Dr Engineer Alia Mujallad Al Shamsi, Acting Director of the Planning and Survey Department and Head of the Project Team, alongside experts, specialists and members of the project team.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi received a briefing from Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi on the project’s stages and objectives, its facilities, services and green spaces, and the engineering and environmental solutions implemented.

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed that the project expanded Ajman Beach from 55,000 square metres to 220,000 square metres, adding 165,000 square metres. The development creates a waterfront and leisure destination that welcomes all segments of society and combines nature, sport and recreation.

The project included a promenade along the breakwaters, a pedestrian promenade and cycle path extending 2,500 metres, and an accessible route enabling people of determination to reach the breakwater and enjoy the waterfront easily and safely. It also features beach football and volleyball courts, family areas equipped with seating and shade structures, and 1,000 parking spaces along the Corniche.

The design balances aesthetic and functional elements through shade structures inspired by Emirati heritage, modern night-time lighting, and blue pathways that echo the movement of waves and create a visual connection between the beach and the Corniche. The waterfront is also adorned with six artworks, giving the destination a distinctive aesthetic identity.

These artworks align with Ajman Vision 2030’s commitment to establishing the emirate as a centre for arts and culture. Integrating art into the design creates a cohesive visual composition that complements the urban and coastal landscape. Its artistic features and forms are visible from different perspectives, both at ground level and from above, giving the waterfront a distinctive visual identity and enhancing its appeal as a space that brings together art, natural beauty and the spirit of the place.

Ajman Beach features the first and longest continuous sensory pathway made from intact seashells and oyster shells, extending 2,500 metres and measuring up to 40 centimetres wide. It incorporates more than one million intact seashells and oyster shells, repurposed from marine excavation and reclamation works undertaken for the waterfront development project and embedded in concrete while preserving their natural forms.

The pathway provides a practical model of the circular economy in coastal infrastructure projects, transforming materials recovered from marine works into sustainable urban assets with aesthetic, environmental and community value. It enhances quality of life and offers a sensory walking experience, while also supporting the needs of people of determination who are blind or visually impaired.

The development works included planting 35,000 square metres, representing 21% of the beach area, comprising 11,000 square metres of lawns and 24,000 square metres of flowering ground cover, alongside 550 trees and shrubs, enhancing the beach’s natural character and visual appeal.

The project adopted sustainable engineering and environmental solutions, including specialised marine dredgers to extract three million cubic metres of sand from the seabed and remove impurities before pumping it onto the site, as well as the use of 368,000 tonnes of rock material. One million shells recovered from reclamation works were also repurposed to create pathways extending 2,500 metres, reflecting a commitment to making effective use of available resources and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

The project contributes to enhancing quality of life by expanding community spaces and amenities, providing an environment that supports family bonds, and encouraging community members to take part in sport and outdoor activities.

Ajman Municipality & Planning Department continues to implement development projects and targeted initiatives aimed at building a sustainable and prosperous urban future and strengthening the emirate’s position as an attractive urban and tourism destination.