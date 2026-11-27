ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is placing family needs at the centre of decisions shaping Abu Dhabi’s future housing, neighbourhoods, and communities. Aligning with the UAE Year of Family, this direction is driven by a strategic portfolio of 15 initiatives and projects across various stages of completion, rollout, and development.

The portfolio approaches homes, public amenities, streets, and open spaces as an interconnected ecosystem that shapes daily family life. Structured across five strategic tracks, the initiatives span flexible housing, integrated neighbourhoods, responsive regulations, proactive pre-construction planning, and the application of data and artificial intelligence in planning decisions.

Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Alblooshi, Director-General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said, “A family’s quality of life begins with planning decisions made long before homes and neighbourhoods are built. The UAE Year of Family reinforces our responsibility to anticipate household needs and translate them into clear planning standards before they turn into complex challenges. An integrated community thrives on the seamless relationship between the home, daily services, public spaces, and mobility networks.

“By embedding family requirements into the earliest stages of planning, we are delivering more adaptable homes and bringing everyday services closer to residents. While modern data analytics and AI enhance our foresight, final planning decisions remain firmly anchored in the professional expertise and accountability of our specialists. Our goal is to ensure Abu Dhabi’s growth supports families today while nurturing generations to come.”

Under the housing track, the centre developed the Family-First Home Guidelines as a practical reference for families, architects, and developers, providing recommendations on spatial distribution, natural lighting, accessibility, and privacy across all life stages. This is reinforced by the Enhancement of Regulations in Private Housing in Abu Dhabi, which introduces regulatory easements such as reducing minimum villa footprints to lower construction costs, permitting independent basement entrances, allowing secondary kitchenettes within private suites, and licensing enclosed swimming pools and lightweight family gathering tents.

In citizen housing, the centre completed the Update and Increase of Floor Area for the Al Shawib Citizens' Housing Project, raising the allowable gross floor area to 900 sqm across 186 villas to give families greater expansion flexibility. Similarly, the centre is implementing the Update of Citizens' Housing Project Requirements in Al Falah, increasing permitted gross floor area to 700 sqm, and up to 900 sqm in Precinct 1F, while allowing ancillary units for special family circumstances, such as elderly parent care. To support family recreation, the track also features Updating Regulations for Sea Rest Houses, standardising controls, linking building allowances to plot sizes, and preserving the coastal environment.

To enhance quality of life beyond the home, the centre issued the Integrating Child Nurseries into Commercial Buildings Standards in Abu Dhabi, regulating nurseries within commercial buildings and dense urban areas to bring childcare closer to workplaces. Alongside this, the Live & Work Policy permits suitable, low-impact commercial activities within designated residential communities, bringing jobs and essential services closer to home while protecting neighbourhood quietude and privacy.

The track also includes the Emirate’s DNA guidelines, which apply urban design principles to enhance safety, street lighting, intuitive wayfinding, and walkable public spaces. In parallel, the AD Canvas – Khalifa City Commercial Strip project integrates public art inspired by childhood and family life, transforming public spaces into vibrant environments that foster community belonging.

To keep pace with socio-economic shifts, the centre is executing the Updating Gross Floor Area Policy to standardise GFA and FAR calculation methodologies across the Abu Dhabi Planning Code, clearly exempting non-habitable areas such as parking, vehicle ramps, balconies, and service rooms to accelerate approvals.

The centre also completed the Unified Regulatory Framework for Expansion Land Areas in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, governing land expansions, boundary regularisation, and incorporating dividing lanes (sikkas) between plots. These policies are supported by Regulating the Partial Change of Gross Floor Area Use in Residential-Commercial Buildings and Industrial Workshops/Warehouses, enabling owners to repurpose existing spaces for community-serving commercial uses in full compliance with safety codes.

Addressing pre-construction planning, the centre introduced the Urban Experience and Liveability Criteria in Developer Masterplan Review Checklist as a mandatory pillar in evaluating developer masterplans. This checkpoint assesses community completeness before construction begins, evaluating the distribution of parks, pedestrian connectivity, and dedicated plots for schools, clinics, and mosques to ensure projects meet holistic family needs from day one.

In digital innovation, the centre is developing the AI-Powered Community Facility Needs Assessment tool to analyse demographic and spatial data, evaluate compliance with DMT manuals, and forecast service gaps in educational, healthcare, and recreational facilities.

This works alongside the Interactive Development Control Regulations (DCR+) platform, which automates planning requirements and dynamically links undeveloped plots to local community needs. By generating plot-specific requirements, the tool directs private investment toward missing neighbourhood services.

The Urban Planning and Permits Centre noted that these 15 initiatives represent coordinated tracks progressing toward implementation, with updates to be shared as milestones are achieved. Through this vision, the centre cements a family-first planning model that ensures Abu Dhabi remains an adaptable, supportive home for families today and for generations to come.