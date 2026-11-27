RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 93,000 students from 138 schools across all seven emirates are taking part in the first edition of the RAK Arabic Spelling Bee, a UAE-wide Arabic spelling and reading fluency competition for students in Grades 3 to 9, led by Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK).

Open to government and private schools nationwide, the competition has attracted 75 government schools and 63 private schools in its first year. Ras Al Khaimah has the most participating schools, with 59 Schools.

Running under the campaign line ‘Spell · Read · Shine’, the competition aims to make Arabic spelling and reading a source of enjoyment and pride for students, strengthen Arabic literacy and students’ sense of Emirati national identity, and bring schools across the country together in a national initiative led from Ras Al Khaimah.

Students compete in two streams: Arabic A for native speakers, and Arabic B for students learning Arabic as a second language. Each grade and stream forms its own category, so students compete only with peers at their level, across 14 categories in total.

The competition is held over three rounds:

• Round 1: a written dictation held in each school for every grade and stream, concluding on 26 November 2026, with schools submitting their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

• Round 2: on 7 December 2026, 1st-place winners approved by RAK DOK will record a supervised, live reading-fluency video on the competition platform.

• National Final: on 30 January 2027 at RAK Academy Khuzam Campus, 100 finalists will take a written dictation with full tashkeel, followed by a reading-fluency test. National finalists will be announced on 11 January 2027.

First, second and third places will be awarded in every category, with cash prizes for 42 national winners.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Shaib Al Naqbi, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge, said: “The Arabic language, Emirati culture and national identity are key strategic pillars for Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge. The response we have seen from schools across all seven emirates in the competition’s first year reflects a shared commitment to the Arabic language and to nurturing a generation that takes pride in its identity.

“Through the RAK Arabic Spelling Bee, we want students to enjoy reading and writing in Arabic and take pride in mastering it, while giving learners of Arabic as a second language a fair and motivating way to show what they can do. We look forward to celebrating our finalists in Ras Al Khaimah in January.”

To ensure fairness, Round 2 and Final texts remain confidential, and both rounds are judged centrally by a RAK DOK committee, with schools never marking their own students.