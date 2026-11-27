ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2026, held at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain from 25th to 29th November under the theme "Our Heritage: Our Pride and Glory".

Through a diverse programme, the Department aims to promote legal culture, raise awareness of the legislation governing hunting, equestrianism, and traditional sports, and enhance public understanding of legal rights and duties across all segments of society.

The Department’s participation comes as an extension of its commitment to utilising specialised events and exhibitions as a platform for direct engagement with the public.

By presenting legal knowledge in varied and simplified ways, the ADJD supports the spread of legal awareness, deepens understanding of legislation relevant to daily life, and contributes to preserving cultural and sporting heritage within a framework of legal compliance and social responsibility.

At the exhibition, the Department’s pavilion showcases a collection of specialised legal publications covering legislation that regulates land and marine hunting, horse racing, equestrianism, camel racing, sporting activities, and environmental protection, which enables visitors to explore the relevant legislative frameworks and understand the legal requirements associated with these practices.

The pavilion also highlights various legislative publications, rulings, studies, and research available through the ADJD’s digital library on its official website, alongside answering public enquiries and providing legal clarifications on general legislation and exhibition-related topics.

Additionally, the pavilion displays a selection of handicrafts and heritage products crafted by inmates, including woodwork, leather goods, Emirati heritage-inspired paintings, tailoring, embroidery, and handmade arts. These exhibits reflect the advanced level of craftsmanship and creative skill development achieved by inmates.

On the family front, the Family Prosecution is offering visitors legal guidance and awareness advice to highlight its jurisdiction and role in protecting families and safeguarding their stability, while clarifying family rights, duties, and legal procedures, as well as providing community consultations.

In a related context, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness (Masouliya) is presenting a range of educational initiatives targeting different segments of society, which include screening awareness films focused on promoting legal culture and positive behaviour, introducing the Centre’s role and community initiatives, and distributing educational publications and magazines tailored for children—most notably the Heroes of Responsibility magazine, which features activities and exercises designed to improve focus, instil sound values, and encourage children to adopt positive conduct in their daily interactions.