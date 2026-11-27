SHARJAH, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Sheraa has launched the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Awards 2027, opening applications to honour outstanding entrepreneurs, investors, mentors and institutions that have contributed to the success and growth of entrepreneurial ventures.

The awards comprise seven categories across two main pillars, aiming to establish a culture of excellence across the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, highlight founders’ achievements and present inspiring entrepreneurial role models.

The first pillar, Entrepreneurial Excellence, recognises entrepreneurs who have transformed their ideas into commercially viable ventures with measurable economic and social impact, encouraging the development of innovative solutions that meet market and community needs, support sustainable business growth and enhance national economic competitiveness.

The second pillar, Ecosystem Contribution, recognises the contributions of investors, mentors and institutions in empowering entrepreneurs and supporting business growth, encouraging them to direct more resources, expertise and opportunities towards promising ventures while strengthening collaboration and shared responsibility across the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Applications and nominations will remain open until 20th December, 2026, with winners honoured during the opening ceremony of the 10th Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), which begins on 30th January, 2027, at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) under the theme “The Will to Win”.

Award winners will benefit from year-round networking opportunities with business leaders and strategic partners, alongside mentorship and specialised advisory services to support commercial partnerships and business expansion.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said recognising entrepreneurial excellence extends beyond award recipients, highlighting inspiring experiences that encourage future generations to pursue their ambitions and actively contribute to developing the entrepreneurial community.

She added that the awards focus on tangible achievements and measurable impact, reflecting Sheraa’s ambition to establish a benchmark for entrepreneurial excellence in the UAE, encourage founders to build sustainable and competitive businesses, and strengthen their access to investment, expertise and markets.

The Entrepreneurial Excellence pillar comprises four awards, beginning with Rising Star, which recognises young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35 whose ventures have demonstrated early commercial traction and growth potential.

Technology Innovation recognises ventures whose innovative technological solutions have reached the pilot, operational or commercialisation stages, while Social Impact honours ventures and institutions generating measurable and sustainable social, economic or environmental value.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award recognises outstanding innovation, leadership, business performance and growth potential, with six finalists selected from the three preceding categories, two from each.

The Ecosystem Contribution pillar comprises three awards, including Outstanding Mentor, which recognises individuals who have mentored founders or startups in the UAE during the past 12 months, with references from at least two founders.

Visionary Investor honours investors who have invested in at least three UAE-based startups over the past 24 months and contributed to their growth through funding, expertise and professional networks.

Ecosystem Enabler of the Year is open to government, private, academic and non-profit entities operating in the UAE that have demonstrated sustained contributions for at least 12 months through mentorship, incubation and acceleration programmes, procurement opportunities or market access.

Sheraa will conduct targeted outreach to women entrepreneurs, Emirati founders, young entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to broaden participation.

The awards adopt transparent evaluation criteria focused on measurable achievements rather than prominence or media visibility. Applications will undergo eligibility screening and initial shortlisting before evaluation by an independent, multidisciplinary judging committee.

Shortlisted candidates will be announced on 7th January, 2027, ahead of the awards ceremony.