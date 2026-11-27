DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Manulife, a leading international financial services provider, has expanded its presence in Dubai with the opening of a larger office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking the next phase of the company’s growth in the Middle East and underscoring its long-term commitment to the region.

Building on the establishment of its DIFC office in 2025, the new workspace brings Manulife’s global high-net-worth (HNW) expertise closer to clients and distribution partners. Designed to foster closer collaboration across its international HNW platform, the office also gives Manulife greater capacity to deepen regional relationships and respond to the increasingly sophisticated wealth protection, liquidity and legacy planning needs of affluent families.

The official opening ceremony was attended by The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Finance and National Revenue. His attendance underscored the significance of Manulife’s investment in Dubai and the deepening financial services ties between the UAE and Canada.

Manulife’s investment comes as Dubai's private wealth sector continues to grow, reinforcing the emirate's position as a leading international wealth management hub. DIFC is now home to more than 600 wealth and asset management companies, reflecting the scale and depth of its financial services ecosystem.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Finance and National Revenue, said, “Dubai’s continued ability to attract leading international financial institutions reflects its strength as a global financial centre. Manulife’s decision to strengthen its presence here is a testament to that strength, and to the growing opportunities being created by the Canada-UAE relationship. As our two countries deepen our economic ties, we are opening new doors for Canadian businesses to invest, grow and succeed in this dynamic market.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “The expansion of leading international institutions such as Manulife strengthens Dubai’s position as a global centre for wealth and financial services. DIFC provides firms with a platform to grow across the Middle East and connect regional clients with global expertise, capital and opportunities. Manulife’s continued investment in the Centre also reflects the growing economic and financial links between the UAE and Canada and the opportunities created by closer collaboration between our markets.”

Bonnie Qiu, CEO, Global High-Net-Worth, Manulife, said, “Dubai is central to the long-term growth ambitions of Manulife's Global High-Net-Worth business. Our presence in DIFC has positioned us at the heart of the region’s financial ecosystem, enabling us to build stronger partnerships and better serve the evolving wealth and legacy planning needs of families across the Middle East. This expansion is an important milestone in our investment in this market and reflects our confidence in its long-term potential.”