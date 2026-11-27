DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with Sanofi, has launched an awareness campaign to strengthen early prevention of tobacco and nicotine product use among school students, protect the health of younger generations and empower them to make informed health decisions.

Combining interactive technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and student participation, the campaign supports the UAE’s efforts to nurture healthy generations and enhance quality of life.

Running until March 2027, the campaign targets Cycle 2 and Cycle 3 students in Dubai schools, in coordination with the Ministry of Education (MOE), to combat smoking, prevent chronic respiratory diseases and strengthen the role of educational institutions in fostering health awareness from an early age.

Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, said the campaign reflects the ministry’s commitment to preventing health risk factors by building lasting awareness that begins at school and extends to families.

He highlighted the importance of empowering students to understand the risks associated with tobacco and nicotine products and make responsible health decisions, stressing the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in disease prevention, reducing health risks and improving public health indicators.

The campaign incorporates interactive learning experiences, including lectures, AI-powered digital games and direct discussions, to highlight the health risks associated with smoking, electronic cigarettes and newer nicotine products.

The activities also aim to develop students’ critical thinking skills and ability to resist peer pressure, encouraging preventive behaviours and healthier choices.

The campaign focuses on empowering students to lead school-based awareness efforts by selecting five student ambassadors and training two teachers to form an awareness team responsible for implementing activities, facilitating discussions and correcting misconceptions about smoking.

Awareness efforts also extend to families through two days of in-person and virtual meetings with parents, providing practical guidance on promoting family dialogue about tobacco and nicotine risks and helping children develop the confidence and skills needed to make responsible health decisions.