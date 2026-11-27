DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the creator economy, has announced that it has received more than 300,000 expressions of interest for the second edition of the AI Film Award, with submissions coming from over 113 countries so far, the world’s largest prize of its kind, worth US$1 million.

Launched by the Summit in partnership with BytePlus, the enterprise technology services arm of ByteDance, and supported by TikTok, the award aims to encourage content creators, storytellers and creative talent worldwide to harness generative artificial intelligence to produce innovative films that tell meaningful stories exploring issues related to humanity, society, technology, nature and human relationships.

Recording more than 300,000 expressions of interest reflects the significant global interest in the AI Film Award, and the exceptional opportunities it offers content creators and creative talent to showcase their capabilities, share their visions and ideas with a global audience, and harness the potential of AI technologies to advance filmmaking and storytelling.

This remarkable response also underscores the award’s global standing and its ability to attract creative talent aspiring to produce outstanding films and compete for the world’s largest prize of its kind, worth $1 million.

Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office and Chairman of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, emphasised that the award’s attraction of over 300,000 expressions of interest from 113 countries reflects the Summit’s role in creating a substantial impact across the global creative industries landscape.

Through this role, he noted, the Summit continues to solidify the UAE’s position as an open global sandbox for innovating the future of the creator economy and accelerating its growth.

Al Eter stated, “AI tools have become fundamental pillars of content creation. The 1 Billion Followers Summit continues to stay ahead of the rapid shifts in this sector to help shape its trajectory and steer it toward more impactful, positive outcomes that drive community development. Our strategic partnership with global tech leaders to launch the world’s largest award of its kind at $1 million embodies our commitment to empowering creators with technology so they can turn their ideas and visions for addressing human, environmental and future issues into reality capable of reaching billions of viewers worldwide.”

He added, “This remarkable global interest in the award underscores how effectively the Summit’s initiatives and strategic partnerships are shaping a new era of intelligent, impactful content creation. We are confident that these initiatives, which we will continue to launch and support, will serve as a catalyst for new global waves of creativity.”

The award has sparked a global creative movement, attracting content creators, directors and filmmaking talent from around the world and encouraging them to explore the potential of generative AI and develop innovative approaches and concepts in storytelling and film production.

It has also provided a global platform for competition and the exchange of ideas and expertise, encouraging creative talent to transform their visions and ideas into scalable creative projects and productions capable of reaching wider audiences.

These efforts contribute to the growth of the creative economy, open new avenues for the content creation industry to thrive, and support the development of innovative business models powered by AI tools and advanced technologies.

The award’s themes cover society and humanitarian issues; truth, fake news and misinformation; humans and AI; climate, nature and our changing planet; and human relationships. These themes enable participants to explore issues affecting humanity and society, as well as global transformations, through creative perspectives and advanced production techniques.

The five finalist films will be screened during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in Dubai from 8th to 10th January 2027, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will also be announced.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit also announced the jury members for the second edition of the AI Film Award.

The expert jury will evaluate submissions and select the winning films based on criteria including creativity and originality; storytelling and emotional impact; technical and artistic execution of AI tools; relevance to the award’s theme; and overall impact.

The five-member jury brings together leading experts and specialists in technology, artificial intelligence, filmmaking and creative influence, including Zhang Yongliang, General Manager of BytePlus, bringing extensive leadership experience in technology and business.

In his current role, he leads digital transformation initiatives for global enterprises through AI and cloud solutions, focusing on Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East and Europe.

The jury also includes Yuesheng Hua, Chief Content Officer of ByteDance’s global streaming platform Melolo specialising in short-form drama.

ByteDance is the parent company of TikTok. Hua has played a prominent role in developing one of the world’s most influential short-form entertainment ecosystems.

With extensive experience in content strategy, creative partnerships and AI-powered storytelling, she has contributed to advancing the short-form drama sector and strengthening the connection between emerging technologies and the next generation of global entertainment.

Another jury member is Brian Connor, an Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor and former Creative Director of Visual Pioneering at Eyeline/Netflix.

With more than 20 years of experience in film and television, Connor contributed to the Global Creators Project, helping filmmakers understand generative AI tools and integrate them into the various stages of film production.

His film credits include several award-winning productions, notably Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE.

The jury also features Verena Puhm, Founder and CEO of Matriarch and former Head of Dream Lab LA at Luma AI.

She established the industry’s first next-generation cinematic research and development studio and contributed to developing scalable AI-powered production pipelines spanning films, animation and hybrid formats.

At Matriarch, she currently leads the development of a specialised methodology for analysing audience responses to content by combining biometric signals, self-reported emotional responses and content data to inform creative development and evaluation.

Completing the jury is filmmaker and producer Murad Osmann, co-creator of the world-renowned #FollowMeTo photo series, which gained widespread popularity and became one of the world’s most prominent travel content projects.

His work has received international acclaim, and he co-founded Hype, a production studio whose films have been featured at the Cannes Film Festival, with six films reaching the festival, five of them in the official competition. He is currently working to advance filmmaking using AI.

The jury will assess submissions against a set of criteria that balance the extent to which AI technologies are integrated, storytelling strength, creativity, visual aesthetics and the quality of technical execution.

These criteria are designed to encourage creative content creators to produce innovative works that offer cinematic experiences conveying meaningful human themes.

The jury will select the qualifying films and announce a shortlist of 10 entries, with public voting beginning on 15th December 2026.

The five finalists will be revealed on 25th December 2026, ahead of their screening and the announcement of the $1 million grand prize winner during the fifth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place in Dubai from 8th to 10th January 2027.