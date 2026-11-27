ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development has announced the launch of the 2026–2027 season of the "Emirates Villages Festivals" on 3rd December, starting from Al Silaa in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi. The launch coincides with the nation's celebrations of the 55th Eid Al Etihad, and the season runs under the theme "Discover Emirates Villages".

The season forms part of the Council's efforts to preserve the cultural and environmental heritage of the UAE's villages, enhance their appeal as tourist destinations, support their local economies, and involve residents in the activities their villages host. It covers five villages across four emirates and offers free events open to the public over 35 days spread across five stops.

The season aims to showcase the cultural, natural and heritage assets of villages and rural areas and to build on them to develop distinctive tourism experiences that reflect the character of each area. These experiences introduce visitors to each village's history, landmarks and traditions, strengthening its presence as a year-round tourist destination.

Each stop draws its identity from the village's environment, history and the traditional occupations of its people. Its varied programme includes traditional craft workshops, folk art performances, and entertainment and family activities. Residents take part in the programme, helping to pass on local heritage and introduce visitors to its practices and traditions.

The festivals also feature accompanying markets where productive families, artisans, farmers and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises can display and sell their products directly to the public. The markets support their businesses and create economic opportunities that boost commercial activity and make better use of local resources and capabilities.

The season's first stop takes place in Al Silaa, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi, from 3rd to 6th December 2026. Drawing its identity from Al Silaa's port and maritime heritage, the festival offers experiences and activities that introduce visitors to fishing and coastal life, alongside local cuisine, games and beach challenges for families.

Masfout in Ajman hosts the longest stop of the season, from 11th to 21st December 2026. The festival highlights Masfout's mountain landscape in the Hajar Mountains, along with its aflaj (traditional irrigation channels) and farms, through interactive workshops, live performances and outdoor family activities.

The festivals then move to Al Rams in Ras Al Khaimah from 27th December 2026 to 2nd January 2027, coinciding with the winter break and New Year celebrations. This stop highlights the heritage of pearl diving through experiences that introduce visitors to traditional shipbuilding and Al Nahma, one of the most prominent musical arts associated with pearl-diving voyages.

The fourth stop takes place in Al Shuwaib in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, from 8th to 11th January 2027. The festival celebrates Emirati hospitality traditions through majlis evenings, Nabati poetry and Emirati coffee-serving experiences, along with a range of family activities in the park.

The "Emirates Villages Festivals" season concludes in Qidfa, Fujairah, from 17th to 25th January 2027. Drawing its identity from the area's setting between palm groves and the coast, this stop offers experiences that highlight its agricultural and maritime heritage, including date product showcases, palm frond weaving experiences and family activities on the coast.