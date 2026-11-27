DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Autism Centre (DAC) and Feve Chocolates, an artisanal chocolate maker celebrated for its dedication to craftsmanship, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured vocational training, mentorship, and employment pathway for eligible adult participants on the autism spectrum.

Designed to build sustainable, merit-based career opportunities rather than short-term outreach, the programme aligns individualised participant strengths with the technical precision required in artisanal chocolate production.

Under the framework of the MoU, DAC specialists and Feve Chocolates have jointly adapted the training curriculum, kitchen environment, and daily workflows to ensure sensory accessibility and workplace safety. Participants will receive structured, time-bound hands-on vocational training guided by DAC specialists alongside Feve’s master chocolatiers. Upon completing the training phase, candidates will be assessed against transparent, skill-based culinary and operational criteria for paid, full-time roles—ensuring employment is earned through demonstrated capability, fair compensation, and equal workplace standards.

Joyce Chamoun, Chief Corporate & Technology Officer at the Dubai Autism Centre, stated, "This strategic partnership with Feve Chocolates embodies our vision of transitioning our students from the rehabilitation and training phase to actual empowerment and professional integration. Providing an inclusive work environment that understands sensory needs and values the exceptional skills and precision possessed by individuals with autism is a pivotal step toward building a sustainable society that offers equal opportunities for all. We are proud of this collaboration, which opens promising career horizons for our students and enhances their independence and self-reliance."

"Empowering every individual to contribute their unique brilliance is a duty we owe to our nation and its profoundly inclusive vision," said Kashif Merchant, Founder of Feve Chocolates. "The art of fine chocolate demands a rare precision—traits we see in abundance in the students at the Dubai Autism Centre. This isn't just a corporate initiative; it is our national responsibility to champion neurodivergent talent and build a workforce that reflects the true heart of the UAE. We are incredibly proud to welcome them into the Feve family."

By embedding specialist oversight, sensory accommodations, and clear professional benchmarks into daily operations, the partnership establishes a replicable model for inclusive employment within the UAE’s food and beverage sector—demonstrating how high-craft industries can thrive through genuine accessibility and skill-based inclusion.