DUBAI, 27th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth season of the Farmers’ Market, one of Dubai Municipality’s leading community initiatives, opens tomorrow, bringing together Emirati farmers, agricultural businesses and community members at a weekly destination celebrating local produce and agriculture while combining shopping and entertainment.

Taking place at Quranic Park in Al Khawaneej, the market will operate every Saturday and Sunday until 31st January, 2027, featuring 43 Emirati farmers and local business owners, marking its largest edition in terms of participation since its launch.

The market provides participants with opportunities to showcase and sell their products directly to consumers, reach new customers and promote locally grown produce.

For the first time, Dubai Municipality has allocated 10 dedicated spaces for young farmers and entrepreneurs, enabling children to showcase and sell their products, gain practical experience in agriculture and entrepreneurship, and develop their skills from an early age.

This season features a diverse programme of recreational, educational and interactive activities designed to introduce visitors of all ages to local agricultural practices while strengthening family and community engagement.

Opening celebrations will include drone light shows, alongside special activities marking Eid Al Etihad on 5th December.

New experiences include Chef’s Table, a fortnightly event featuring live cooking demonstrations using fresh local produce, interactive virtual farming games introducing children to cultivation and plant care, and seed vending machines encouraging home gardening.

The Young Farmer programme will offer interactive workshops teaching children the fundamentals of agriculture and developing their practical farming skills.

The Weekly Agricultural Majlis will feature free workshops and lectures led by members of the Juthoor community initiative, with support from Plantology, to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said the market provides residents and visitors with a distinctive community experience during Dubai’s winter season, combining shopping, recreation and educational activities in public spaces to enhance quality of life and well-being.

Dubai Municipality provides participating farmers with facilities and services, including product display spaces, logistical support, agricultural supplies, awareness and guidance workshops, training courses and consultations, to support business development and improve agricultural practices.